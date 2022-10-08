Skip to main content

Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart collapses on sideline, carted off during Indiana game

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had to be carted off the field after an apparent medical situation while on the team's sideline during Saturday's game against Indiana.

Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and required emergency attention from trainers, who placed him on a cart and removed him from the field to receive further attention.

Hart was responsive and alert on the cart as he was leaving the field, and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he departed for the locker room, where he will receive further, more detailed medical evaluation.

Members of the Indiana staff were also concerned; Hart served as running backs coach and associated head coach at IU from 2017 to 2020.

Michigan players and assistant were visibly emotional on the sideline after Hart was taken from the field, sharing embraces before the game resumed.

Hart played in 43 games as a running back for Michigan from 2004 to 2007, rushing 1,015 times for 5,040 yards and 41 touchdowns. 

His rushing attempt and TD numbers are both Michigan football records, and his 41 scores are the third-most in school history.

