The search for the next leader of the Michigan Wolverines is officially underway following the dismissal of Sherrone Moore earlier this week. With a search firm actively vetting potential replacements and a committee forming to evaluate candidates, the process is expected to move quickly to secure a hire before the transfer portal window closes.

While no consensus favorite has emerged, speculation is heating up regarding who might take the reins of the college football powerhouse.

The vacancy in Ann Arbor has been described as a unique opportunity, with analysts noting the program’s massive potential despite recent turmoil. On a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, the host likened the Michigan job to an "oil field" that hasn't been properly drilled, suggesting that the right hire could unlock immense resources and passion.

"I’m just telling you, from a passion, energy, and resource standpoint in the new age, no one's really drilled deep at Michigan yet," Pate said. "When you do, money is flying all over the place. It's there."

As the vetting process continues, different factions within the university likely have their preferred options. Pate noted that while there is a rush to find a replacement, the administration is focused on getting the decision right rather than simply filling the position. "I don't think there's a favorite for this job yet," Pate said. "What that doesn't mean is there may not be factions or pockets of people that have their preferred candidate."

Josh Pate identifies SEC coach as candidate to watch

While high-profile names often dominate the headlines, Pate pointed to Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz as a name to monitor closely. "Eli Drinkwitz, I think, is a dark-horse name," Pate said, suggesting the 42-year-old coach could be a surprising but logical fit for the Wolverines.

Drinkwitz has built a steady winner in the Southeastern Conference, accumulating a 46-28 record over six seasons in Columbia, including 29 wins in his last three years.

The suggestion comes despite Drinkwitz recently signing a significant extension with Missouri. On Nov. 28, he agreed to a six-year, $64.5 million contract that raised his salary to $10.75 million annually.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers went 8-4 this year after back-to-back 10-win seasons. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

However, the allure of the Michigan job could prove difficult to ignore. According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the search firm retained by Michigan has already contacted representatives for Drinkwitz, signaling genuine interest from the Big Ten program.

Pate argued that looking back, Michigan fans would likely view such a hire as a major victory. "Translation: when the dust settles and you've hired your new coach and he gets his staff in there and you've got your roster for 2026, you're going to look at it and say, 'Yep, I much rather take this than whatever the alternative was,'" he said.

During this conversation about the Michigan job, Pate also highlighted Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham as his favorite choice for the position.

