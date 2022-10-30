WATCH: Michigan State players fight Michigan player in tunnel after rivalry game

Michigan State took an ugly loss at Michigan on Saturday night and the anger spilled over into the tunnel when a fight broke out.

Mostly from the Michigan State side, as several Spartans players were captured on video fighting what appeared to be a single Michigan player.

It's unclear which players were involved or what exactly started the fight, but video captured by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News shows that several MSU players pinned a Michigan player on the ground and were hitting him.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker attempted to get his players out of the tunnel after the incident.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who was in attendance for the game, met with Ann Arbor police in the tunnel after the fight to give information to the authorities.

Michigan wants answers, and punishment.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the incident with angry comments to reporters afterwards.

"Two of our players were assaulted," Harbaugh said. "You saw the video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also spoke at Harbaugh's press conference and demanded official action be taken against the MSU players.

"It is completely and utterly unacceptable," Manuel said.

Harbaugh added that one player sustained a nasal injury in the melee and may have had his nose broken by the Spartans players.

University of Michigan deputy chief of police Melissa Overton said, "There will be an investigation," of the incident by the authorities.

