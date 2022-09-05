Skip to main content

Missouri vs. Kansas State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Kansas State

A pair of former Big 12 rivals meet up in Week 2 action on the college football schedule as Missouri and Kansas State kick off from Manhattan.

Missouri, now in the SEC, is coming off a 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech, while Kansas State beat South Dakota by a 34-0 count last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model sees the game playing out.

Missouri vs. Kansas State football picks, predictions

Kansas State hosts Missouri on the Week 2 college football schedule

Football Power Index is siding with the home team by a respectable margin, predicting a Kansas State victory with 61.6 percent likelihood.

By contrast, Missouri has a 38.4 percent shot to defeat the Wildcats.

The oddsmakers are also going with KSU, which comes in as 8.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the O/U at 54.5 points. 

FPI rates Missouri as the No. 46 overall team in its latest college football rankings, good for 6.1 wins on the year, with a 66.8 percent chance to win six games and make a bowl.

Kansas State comes in at No. 41 overall in the computer rankings, which predict the team will win 6.1 games on the year.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

deuce vaughn kansas state football
