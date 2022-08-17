College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral

With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one.

Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver.

The pairing led to one of this offseason's most viral collaborations, a video for the company featuring Crawford that has amassed over five million views so far.

Brian Kim, president of Relo Metrics, said that this single ad by itself is worth an estimated $105,000 to SOS.

A freshman from Shreveport, Louisiana, Crawford originally pledged to LSU but flipped to Nebraska and signed with the Cornhuskers instead.

That's when SOS owner Jon Stuehm knew he had a marketing opportunity on his hands.

The financial details of Crawford's deal with the company were kept private, but the receiver signed a year-long contract that will be revisited by both the player and SOS at the end of the year.

The company appears very happy with their association with Crawford and said they want to stick with him no matter how his Nebraska football career goes.

