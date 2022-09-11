It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

The Scott Frost experience is over at Nebraska

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost as head football coach, effective immediately.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced he relieved Frost of coaching duties for the Cornhuskers program.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

The decision to fire Frost comes one day after the Cornhuskers' shocking home loss to Georgia Southern.

During his tenure with Nebraska, Frost amassed a 16-31 record, including a 10-26 mark against Big Ten opposition.

A former quarterback at Nebraska on its most recent national championship team, Frost returned to his alma mater as head coach following two years at UCF, and one year removed from a perfect 13-0 season in 2017.

He was unable to replicate that success with the Huskers, going 5-22 in one-score games, including 0-2 in those games this season.

Nebraska lost a lead against Northwestern in the Week 0 season opener in Dublin, defeated North Dakota at home, and loss to Georgia Southern.

Frost's future came into question following the 2021 season, but Nebraska elected to give the coach one last try to make the football team successful.

He used that time to aggressively overhaul the offense, hiring former Pitt OC Mark Whipple and signing a highly-regarded class of transfer players, including quarterback Casey Thompson from Texas.

But it wasn't enough as the Cornhuskers failed to make any demonstrable improvement under Frost, or since joining the Big Ten.

