$2.5 million QB linked to major programs after decision to enter transfer portal

The college football offseason officially gained one of its first marquee storylines regarding the transfer portal this week. One of the sport's highest-valued players, estimated at $2.5 million in NIL valuation by Rivals, recently announced his intention to explore new opportunities after two seasons with a Big Ten program. The decision introduces a proven starter with elite arm talent into the open market just ahead of the January window.

His departure follows a sophomore campaign that showcased significant statistical production before an unfortunate injury cut the year short in November.

The former five-star recruit threw for nearly 5,000 yards and more than 30 touchdowns across 22 starts, establishing himself as a legitimate offensive weapon despite the team’s struggles to secure a consistent winning record.

This move also signals the end of a highly publicized era marked by deep family ties to the university. After initially committing to an SEC powerhouse, the signal-caller flipped to his father's alma mater, creating immense expectations for a program turnaround.

With those ties now severed following coaching staff changes and recruitment shifts, the focus turns entirely to which major contender will secure his services for the 2026 season.

Insider details potential landing spots for former Nebraska quarterback

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola plans to officially enter the transfer portal on Jan. 2. According to On3 reporter Pete Nakos, the recovery process remains a priority as the passer looks ahead to his junior year. Nakos reported on Thursday that Raiola is still rehabbing a broken fibula while weighing where he will play in 2026.

Several programs have surfaced as possible destinations, though the situation remains fluid. Nakos identified the Oregon Ducks as a team to monitor, though he noted that their current focus is on the College Football Playoff and keeping quarterback Dante Moore in Eugene.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15), who is still recovering from a broken fibula, has been linked to several big-time college football programs after entering the transfer portal. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Given Raiola's love of Patrick Mahomes, early reports suggested a connection to Texas Tech; however, Nakos indicated they are unlikely to pursue him. Other suitors may materialize soon. The Louisville Cardinals have shown preliminary interest in the veteran signal-caller. Additionally, the Arizona State Sun Devils are viewed as a legitimate contender for a new passer.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently suggested on the Always College Football podcast that Oregon offers a championship-caliber environment with deep resources. McElroy noted that if Moore opts for the NFL Draft, Eugene could be a perfect landing spot for Raiola's transfer.

Raiola finishes his time in Lincoln with 4,819 passing yards and 69 percent passing. His exit coincides with the firing of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and the decommitment of his brother, Dayton Raiola.

The 6-foot-3 standout will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

