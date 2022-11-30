Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph booked on strangulation, domestic assault

Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday, the Lincoln (Neb.) police department announced.

Police said they took Joseph into custody and charged him with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

While the Lincoln Police Department doesn't usually provide a public news release when making domestic violence arrests, it said that due to the "high-proile nature of the person involved, and, in an effort to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made."

Nebraska announced that it placed Joseph on administrative leave after news of his arrest was made public.

"I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy, he has been placed on administrative leave," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

"We will have no additional comment at this time," Alberts concluded.

Joseph initially joined the Cornhuskers program as a wide receivers coach, but was appointed the team's interim head coach after the school fired Scott Frost.

Under his tutelage, Nebraska went 3-6 overall, including a five-game losing streak in which the team scored more than 14 points only once, before deciding to hire former Baylor and Temple head coach Matt Rhule to lead the program long-term.

Joseph spent five years at LSU prior to returning to Nebraska, his alma mater, last December and he was appointed as associated head coach and wide receivers coach by Frost for the 2022 football season.

Following a loss to Oklahoma in his first game as interim, Joseph won back-to-back games against Indiana and Rutgers midseason and then defeated rival Iowa in the regular season finale.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook