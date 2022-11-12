WATCH: Notre Dame's Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch

Skip to main content

WATCH: Notre Dame receiver Braden Lenzy brings in circus TD catch over Navy player

Notre Dame opened up a big lead on Navy when this Fighting Irish wide receiver hauled in a crazy touchdown grab
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday.

Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line.

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move in the pocket before connecting with Lenzy in the end zone.

Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams, Jr. appeared to have perfect coverage on the play, but Lenzy instead reached around the player's body and took the ball down out of thin air.

The 38-yard touchdown play was Pyne's second scoring pass of the day after he also hit on a 30-yard touchdown strike to running back Audric Estime.

Pyne completed his first nine passes of the game and was 12 of 14 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns as the Irish built a lead on the Midshipmen.

Notre Dame comes into the game at 6-3 overall on the season and having just moved back into the College Football Playoff rankings following last week's statement victory over then-CFP No. 4 Clemson at home.

Lenzy came into Saturday's game with just 128 yards receiving in seven appearances this season, but had 66 yards off 5 catches after his touchdown play.

That performance followed the Fighting Irish's two other important wins against a pair of quality ACC competition, both on the road, against Coastal Division favorite North Carolina and then Syracuse, scoring over 40 points in each victory.

Now, the Irish are seeking to win what would be their fourth straight game after recovering from a slow start to Marcus Freeman's debut season as head coach.

