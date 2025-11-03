Heisman Trophy index: Week 10 upsets shifts leaderboard once again
The Heisman Trophy race continues to be a rollercoaster. Week 10's contenders were no different, as several battled through inconsistent play and even losses.
The likes of Diego Pavia and Carson Beck look to be afterthoughts now after multiple devastating losses and subpar performances. But while their roads to the Heisman is veering off, others still have the award in their GPS.
Honorable Mention:
David Bailey (Texas Tech, EDGE)
Despite the struggles of dealing with injuries at quarterback, Bailey has been a true constant for No. 9 Texas Tech.
The senior LB was strong once again, this time in the Red Raiders' dominant showing against Kansas State. He tallied another sack to push his national lead to 11.5.
Bailey is starting to pull away with sacks, outpacing the next player by 1.5. If he is able to extend that mark and help 8-1 Tech make the playoffs, he can see himself in more Heisman discussion.
5) Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, RB)
Love has been on a tear, to say the least. And it looks like the preseason All-American is in midseason form.
This run continued in Love and No. 10 Notre Dame's up-and-down win over Boston College. Love did not disappoint, totaling 166 total yards and two rushing TDs. His 136 rushing yards were boosted by a 94-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Love's 14 total scores (11 rushing, three receiving) are tied for second in the country. He also ranks third in the country in all-purpose yards (1,121).
4) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
King really only did two things wrong in No. 16 Georgia Tech's game with NC State: 1) he threw his second interception of the season and 2) he and the Yellow Jackets took their first loss of the season.
The performance itself was electric. King posted 511 yards of offense and four scores, buoyed by a career-high 408 passing yards. He now has five 100-yard rushing games and multi-rushing TD games on the season, and he has 23 total scores (nine passing, 14 rushing).
King's heroics will surely keep him in the Heisman race. But they will only do so if GT is able to get back to its winning ways.
3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
A bye week couldn't move Simpson from making this contenders' list. Simpson's 20-to-one, TD-to-interception ratio is still a remarkable stat that has pushed No. 4 Alabama to a 7-1 mark and 5-0 record in the SEC.
Simpson's consistency is vital to his game. He has yet to throw for under 200 yards in any game this season and has thrown for at least two TD passes in each of them.
How he performs over the next two games could really determine his Heisman candidacy. Simpson and the Tide host LSU, and then No. 11 Oklahoma.
2) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
Mendoza has to feel good about pushing No. 2 Indiana past Maryland. But it was a slow start that hurt his Heisman case.
The junior QB was able to notch two total scores (one passing, one rushing) in the win. But he also threw a pic in the game, a recent trend that has not been positve for Mendoza.
In the last five games, Mendoza has been picked off in four of those tilts. He has also thrown for 215 yards or less in three of the last four. So, if he keeps this trend of playing going, he may lose out on hoisting college football's top honor come December.
1) Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)
Sayin has been super since knocking off Washington in September. And it was another stellar showing against Penn State, as No. 1 Ohio State continues to roll.
It was another 300-passing yard, four-TD performance for Sayin. He has done so in back-to-back games, and has him at a 15-to-zero, TD-to-INT ratio since knockig off the Huskies back in September.
Sayin has been the highest climber this season, as he leads the nation in completion rate (80.7), passer rating (197.1) and QBR (90.9). And his torrid pace as of late gives him just as good a chance at winning the Heisman as any player in the country.