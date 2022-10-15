Former Notre Dame football player Ethan Johnson reported missing

Former Notre Dame football player Ethan Johnson has been reported missing in the state of Washington, according to Vancouver (Wash.) police.

Local police corrected their original report that erroneously claimed Johnson was dealing with mental health issues.

"The communication released at that time included some medical and mental health information, that after further consultation with the family, was deemed to be incorrect," police said in a statement. "We apologize for any misinformation that was released."

One of the most sought-after lineman prospects of the college football recruiting class of 2008, Johnson pledged to Notre Dame as the No. 1 recruit from the state of Oregon and the top 5 defensive lineman.

He finished his Notre Dame career with 89 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

The Fighting Irish family is doing its part to locate their former alum, as the Holtz' Heroes Foundation sent out a message on social media.

"Please share and say a prayer," the foundation said on Twitter. "Ethan, you are not alone. Please contact us and we can assist you."

