Sam Hartman makes college football transfer portal decision

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the college football transfer portal, according to ESPN football insider Pete Thamel.

What's more, Notre Dame has emerged as the early "strong favorite" to sign Hartman, per the report.

Hartman has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation over the last five seasons for Wake Forest.

Hartman has 12,967 career passing yards with 110 touchdowns and 41 interceptions while averaging 8.1 yards per completion and hitting just under 60 percent of his passes.

He owns the record for the most passing touchdowns in ACC history, reaching the mark in a win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Hartman started 45 games for Wake, going 27-18 in that time.

Notre Dame lost previous starting quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal.

Hartman is "seeking a high-end situation" to boost his profile for next year's NFL Draft.

Wake Forest plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 28 next season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

(ESPN)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook