Ohio State vs. Rutgers college football preview, prediction

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Ohio State -40.5

O/U: 59

Moneyline: N/A

FPI pick: Ohio State 98.3%

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: What you need to know

1. Keep doing what you're doing. The gameplan for Ohio State gets simpler by the week: protect the quarterback and let him deal to what looks to be the best wide receiver room in college football. If a good Wisconsin defense couldn't stop the Buckeyes from dropping 52 relatively easy points, then Rutgers won't be able to fare much better. CJ Stroud already has 16 TDs passing, 10 of them to Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison, Jr. On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have 6 combined scores and are both over 300 yards and plus-6 ypc.

2. JSN update. Ostensibly the Buckeyes' top receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out for most of 3.5 games with an injury and has been kept on ice as Ryan Day waits for the right time to put him back on the field. But so far, Ohio State's offense has excelled in his absence: OSU is 1st in FBS with 27 total TDs, 1st at 8.25 yards per play, 2nd at 558.8 ypg, Stroud is 1st with 16 passing scores, 4th with 15.5 ypa, and 2nd with a 207.5 rating. Smith-Njigba is day to day as Ohio State waits until the team really needs him.

3. Rutgers at the line. The Knights are 3 uncharacteristic turnovers away from being undefeated and have showed real flashes on offense as the program has enjoyed general improvement under Greg Schiano. Watch in particular how well Rutgers plays against the run: it ranks No. 2 in college football in rush defense, allowing just 56.5 ground yards per game, surrendered just 2 running scores, and allows all of 1.78 yards per carry.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Fast Facts

+ OSU is 2nd nationally with only 12 plays of negative yards allowed

+ Rutgers is 9th in total defense (249.5 ypg)

+ Ohio State is the only team nationally to average 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game

+ Rutgers is 1st nationally with 3 blocked kicks and have 65 under Schiano

+ Ohio State is 3rd nationally in scoring offense (48.8 ppg)

+ Rutgers is 25th in scoring defense (17.2) and 13th in 3rd down defense (26.4%)

+ Ohio State is 2nd nationally with 31 plays of 20-plus yards, and 1st with 18 plays of 30-plus yards

+ Rutgers is 71-30 under Schiano when scoring 20-plus points and 45-13 when scoring over 30

+ Ohio State is 1st nationally with 8.25 yards per play

+ Rutgers is 26-8 under Schiano when it doesn't have a turnover

+ Ohio State is 24-1 vs. Big Ten teams under Ryan Day

+ Rutgers is 57-8 when it has more rushing yards under Schiano

+ OSU is 467-112-20 at Ohio Stadium all-time and went over .500 at home for good starting on Oct. 31, 1925 with a win over Wooster

+ Rutgers is 1st among FBS teams and 2nd nationally allowing 56.5 rushing yards per game

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction

Any responsible coach or player will tell you that you should never overlook a conference opponent, especially one that plays in your division.

And while Ohio State won't overlook Rutgers, its fans can. Once again, the Buckeyes face an overmatched opponent that doesn't have the same league of talent at the skill positions, or at just about any position.

Rutgers will present a strong front on the interior at the line early on to test OSU's backs, but Stroud and his targets will open lanes downfield with ease to gain a quick lead, which should in turn wear down the Knights' front seven over time to finish things off with Henderson and Williams running out the clock.

College Football HQ Prediction: Ohio State 51, Rutgers 14

