Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

SEC East rivals meet up this weekend as Tennessee squares off against South Carolina in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Despite the loss at Georgia a few weeks ago, Tennessee still has everything to play for. It's not going to the SEC Championship Game, but it's still high enough in the rankings to make a jump given some chaos at the top.

The Gamecocks have been a mixed bag in Shane Beamer's second season, beating Texas A&M, a ranked Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, but suffering costly losses to Missouri and most recently a 32-point decision against Florida.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, predictions

Tennessee's chance of victory: Don't lose any sleep Vol fans, as the computer projects Big Orange has the comfortable 89.4 percent chance to win the game outright and move to 10-1 on the year.

South Carolina's chance of victory: That leaves the Gamecocks with a 10.6 percent shot to defend their home turf and ruin the Vols' playoff hopes.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina point spread: Tennessee comes into the game as 21.5 point favorites to defeat USC, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 66 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -1786, South Carolina +800

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Tennessee will defeat South Carolina, 42-23, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Central on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tennessee predictions: FPI rates the Volunteers as the No. 5 team in its 131 college football rankings with the nation's second-ranked strength of record owing to quality of opponents and the third-ranked remaining strength of schedule.

South Carolina predictions: The computer ranked the Gamecocks as the No. 62 team in the nation with the No. 36 ranked strength of schedule remaining.

