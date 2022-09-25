Texas A&M scores 81-yard fumble return TD off Arkansas turnover

One minute, Arkansas appeared to be going in for the 2-score lead over Texas A&M. The next minute, the Aggies went the other way.

Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson was inches from the goal line on a carry, but lost the ball and fumbled into the hands of Aggie defender Tyreek Chappell.

Chappell returned it part of the way until he got wrapped up by an Arkansas tackler - but not before handing off to Demani Richardson, who rumbled 81 yards the rest of the way for the A&M touchdown.

But after the touchdown, the Aggies suffered a costly flub on the special teams when the holder lost the handle.

That forced the kicker to try a pass, which didn't go anywhere, leaving Arkansas the narrow 14-13 lead in the first half.

Six minutes before, Texas A&M scored its first touchdown when Max Johnson connected with Evan Stewart from 10 yards out in the 2nd quarter.

That capped off a 93-yard drive in 6 plays and a much-needed jolt for the Aggies' offense after a slow start against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas built a quick 14-0 lead when Jefferson hit on a pair of TD passes, for Ketron Jackson from 32 yards and to Warren Thompson on a long, 58-yard scoring play in the opening frame.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook