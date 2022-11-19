Skip to main content

Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)

The faithful at Texas A&M sent a message to the football program and Jimbo Fisher
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass.

The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped considerably.

By the looks of most videos circulating around social media, it appears that around 80 or 90 percent of the home crowd weren't too interested in what happened in the second half of the game.

Not having much interest in the game on the field, some fans took to staging a competition of their own in the stands.

Kyle Field is home to the well-known 12th Man, traditionally one of the most intense, passionate, and loudest home field advantages in college football.

That is, when they care.

And the Aggies haven't given their fans much to care about this season, unless they're talking about how much it will cost to get rid of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A&M came into Saturday's late-season cupcake game with a mere 3-7 overall record and having lost six straight games up to now.

As a result, the team looks like the first in college football history to finish a season with a losing record after having signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.

A&M came into the 2022 football season ranked at No. 6 in the preseason AP top 25 college football poll, but didn't last long in the rankings after a slow start.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

AP top 25 poll: USC, Clemson trending up in Week 13 college football rankings

By James Parks
georgia football
Rankings

College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 13 announced

By James Parks
Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff scenarios: Who's in, who's out for Week 13

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 13

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Rivalry Week

By James Parks
College football teams schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football top 25 scores from Saturday's biggest Week 12 games

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks