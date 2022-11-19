Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)

It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass.

The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped considerably.

By the looks of most videos circulating around social media, it appears that around 80 or 90 percent of the home crowd weren't too interested in what happened in the second half of the game.

Not having much interest in the game on the field, some fans took to staging a competition of their own in the stands.

Kyle Field is home to the well-known 12th Man, traditionally one of the most intense, passionate, and loudest home field advantages in college football.

That is, when they care.

And the Aggies haven't given their fans much to care about this season, unless they're talking about how much it will cost to get rid of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A&M came into Saturday's late-season cupcake game with a mere 3-7 overall record and having lost six straight games up to now.

As a result, the team looks like the first in college football history to finish a season with a losing record after having signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.

A&M came into the 2022 football season ranked at No. 6 in the preseason AP top 25 college football poll, but didn't last long in the rankings after a slow start.

