Heisman Trophy index: rising stars arrive in pivotal Week 3 slate
We're halfway through the month of September, and Heisman contenders are starting to stand out.
This week on the Heisman Trophy index, some performances in ranked battles has influenced the list. And some new faces are standing out as we look ahead to Week 4. So, let's get into it.
Honorable mentions:
Behren Morton (Texas Tech, QB)
Somewhere, Graham Harrell and Kliff Kingsbury are smiling with the numbers Morton is putting up for No. 17 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders put it on Oregon State to go to 3-0 in non-conference play.
Morton had his most voluminous performance yet, tossing for 464 yards, four scores and one interception. And while he threw his first pick of the year, he is now at an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The senior QB has posted at least three TD passes in all three games this season. And while his competition has not been tremendous thus far, he has his first opportunity to perform on a bigger stage, as Tech visits No. 16 Utah next week, which has a Heisman candidate as well.
Devon Dampier (Utah, QB)
Dampier has the type of dual-threat ability that gets guys noticed in the Heisman Trophy race. He displayed that again in Week 3, as No. 16 Utah handled Wyoming to get to 3-0. And Dampier's game was front and center throughout.
The New Mexico transfer went 27 for 41 for 230 passing yards and two scores, while adding 86 yards on the ground. Overall, he's posted seven TDs against no picks on the year, and he's had two games thus far with 85 or more rushing yards.
As shared before, Dampier's Utes will host Morton's Red Raiders next week in what could be Week 4's game of the week.
Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)
Smith's slow Week 1 performance is looking more like an anomaly. No. 1 Ohio State eventually woke up and rolled Ohio, and a big reason for that was the play of their projected first-round pick out wide.
The sophomore phenom had season-highs of nine catches and 153 receiving yards with a TD. He also added a rushing TD in the performance. That's a week after he posted 119 yards and two scores against Grambling.
If Smith continues to put up numbers like these into Big Ten play, especially if Julian Sayin keeps having growing pains under center, the Florida native will have a shot at more than the Biletnikoff Award.
Marcel Reed (Texas A&M, QB)
Reed had already been playing well through two weeks of the season. But No. 10 Texas A&M's huge win against No. 24 Notre Dame could be Reed's first real Heisman moment in 2025.
Although it was not the most efficient night (17 for 37 passing), Reed had a ton of big plays, as he netted 360 passing yards two passing TDs, an INT and 37 yards on the ground. But it was his second score of the night that was his signature moment.
Down six points with 19 seconds left, Reed was able to connect with Nate Boerkircher on fourth down for the game-winning play.
Reed will have another test next against No. 22 Auburn on September 27. But if he continues his play (10 total TDs, one INT in three games), his name should continue to be in the Heisman conversation.
Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Moore's numbers weren't super gaudy in Week 3, but his efficiency continues on early in the season. The sophomore QB went 16 for 20 with 178 yards, a score and an INT in No. 6 Oregon's blowout of Northwestern.
The biggest piece of Moore's game thus far has been his efficiency. In three games for the Ducks, Moore has posted a 78.1 percent completion rate and posted a QBR of 85.7 (10th in the country). He's now got a seven-to-one TD-to-INT ratio too.
Moore will now have an 0-3 Oregon State squad coming in for the "Civil War." And we should expect another big game as the Beavers have allowed 34 points or more in each game this year.
5) Garrett Nussmeier (LSU, QB)
While Nussmeier has led No. 3 LSU to another win in Week 3, his play and the Tigers' offense have been looking a little mediocre lately. LSU was able to fend off Florida with a strong defensive performance, but Nussmeier did just enough offensively to push the Tigers past the Gators.
He went 15 for 27 for 220 passing yards with one score and an INT. Across three games, Nussmeier has posted three TD passes to two INTs and he has yet to surpass 240 yards passing.
Of course, winning games helps your Heisman case. And Nussmeier is projected to potentially be the top pick in the NFL Draft. But to win the Heisman, he's going to need to up his game as LSU gets deeper into SEC play.
4) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
Beck continues to be the driving force for No. 4 Miami. This week, his Hurricanes put down USF in their second-ranked matchup in three weeks.
Beck really let it fly against the Bulls, going for season-highs of 340 passing yards and four scores (three passing, one rushing) in the win. And although he lost a couple of points by throwing his first two INTs of the 2025 campaign, Beck continues to show his mettle.
The former Georgia QB has an 89.9 QBR in 2025, fourth-best in college football. Continuing that play against in-state rivals Florida and No. Florida State over the next two weeks will only help his case for the Heisman.
3) Tommy Castellanos (Florida State, QB)
Although Castellanos and No. 7 FSU were idle in Week 3, the start to the season he's had still puts him in the mix here.
The Seminoles will get back into action in Week 4 with Kent State before kicking off ACC play against Virginia the following week. Castellanos will look to keep the season off strong, as his 89.4 QBR ranks fifth in nation.
But we also know he will be a threat to watch with his legs. He's only two years removed from an 1,113 yards and 13 TD season on the ground with Boston College. He's already led the 'Noles in rushing once this fall, during FSU's season-opening win against No. 14 Alabama.
2) Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)
Stockton was able to outduel another Heisman contender in Joey Aguilar in a barn burner between No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Tennessee. While Aguilar's numbers were abundant, his two picks, as opposed to none for Stockton, had a huge impact on the game.
The Bulldogs' QB passed for a career-high 304 passing yards, notched two TD passes and added another score on the ground. His biggest play on the day may have been the game-tying TD pass to London Humphreys on 4th-and--6 in the fourth quarter.
Stockton's dual-threat ability (four passing TDs, three rushing TDs) and efficient play (zero INTs, 89.1 QBR) give him a shot to be Georgia's first Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker.
1) John Mateer (Oklahoma, QB)
Mateer sits atop the hill as he keeps stacking strong showings for No. 11 Oklahoma. The Sooners broke down Temple on the road to improve to 3-0 before entering SEC play.
Mateer's dual-threat skill set lifted OU once again. His 345 yards of total offense (282 passing, 63 rushing) and two scores (one rushing, one passing) offset the fact that he threw a pick in the win. Dating back to 2024, the former Washington State QB has notched a passing and rushing TD in nine straight games.
His total TDs sit at nine through three games, as his four scores on the ground are tied with Georgia Tech's Haynes King for second-most in the country for a QB. And as the Sooners open up SEC play against No. 22 Auburn next week, all eyes will be on Mateer to see if he can keep this run going.