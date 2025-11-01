New college football QB takes over as Heisman Trophy favorite during Week 10
Heading into Week 10's Saturday slate of action across college football, a handful of quarterbacks comprised the upper tier of FanDuel's Heisman Trophy odds. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza led the way but not by much. Just behind him, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Georgia's Gunner Stockton.
Reed earned a Lamar Jackson comparison from Nick Saban this week, while Ty Simpson has been absolute nails under pressure in a string of quality victories for the Crimson Tide in SEC play. You could say the same for Gunner Stockton leading a robust Georgia offense. Meanwhile, Julian Sayin continues to captain the strongest ship in the college football fleet.
Remember, when looking at betting odds, the lower the number is, the better. A +100 line reflects roughly 50/50 odds. So if a guy is listed at +500, that's 5-1, while +300, 3-1, reflects a higher favorite. Surely, more movement is on the way regarding these odds, but as of roughly 3 p.m. ET, here's how the new top five stack up, with one of those QBs jumping to No. 1:
Updated Heisman Trophy odds
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State) | +180
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) | +250
- Ty Simpson (Alabama) | +470
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) | +700
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia) | +2000
That's right, first-year starting QB and Ohio State sophomore Julian Sayin is now leading the race after torching former Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his Penn State unit. He racked up 300+ passing yards in under 50 game minutes with four touchdown passes as well.
Heading into Saturday's rivalry matchup, Julian Sayin was already playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, he leads the nation in completion percentage right now (among QBs with enough sample size) at 80% on the nose. If that wasn't enough, he also tops the country in Sports Reference's quarterback rating metric, which may not tell you everything, but to be No. 1 surely says something about his play.
Looking ahead, Sayin and Mendoza appear to be in similar territory: Elite Big Ten quarterbacks on the league's two most dominant teams, likely on a collision course for a Heisman Trophy showdown in the Big Ten title game, as if that contest needed any extra stakes.
They may not face off during the regular season, but anticipation is only building for a likely joust between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers to settle the auto-bid featuring perhaps the two best quarterbacks in college football.