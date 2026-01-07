$2.1 million QB reportedly makes NFL decision amid transfer portal rumors

Indiana dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl, cruising to a 38–3 victory that ended the Crimson Tide’s season at 11–4 and sent the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Alabama managed only a field goal as Indiana scored in every quarter after the first and outgained the Tide 407–193 in total offense before 90,278 rowdy fans.

Indiana entered as the top seed, riding a breakout, undefeated season, featuring a high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a defense that thrived on takeaways and situational stops.

Alabama, meanwhile, arrived with expectations of contending for a national title but faced questions about continuity following roster turnover and leaned heavily on growth from quarterback Ty Simpson in his first full season as the starter.

That uncertainty showed in the Rose Bowl, as Simpson finished with just 67 passing yards on 12-of-16 completions and exited in the third quarter after suffering a cracked rib in the first half.

Adding insult to injury for Alabama, multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Simpson is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, opting to forgo another collegiate season or a potential move to the transfer portal despite recent links to other major programs.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson expected to enter the NFL draft, sources tell ⁦me and ⁦@mzenitz⁩ https://t.co/jxCLJ9urUY — Alex Scarborough (@ByScarborough) January 7, 2026

Simpson, a Martin, Tennessee native, spent three seasons on Alabama’s roster before becoming the full-time starter in 2025.

During the 2025 season through the postseason, he totaled 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 15 games, adding 93 rushing yards and two rushing scores while completing 64.5% of his passes with a 145.2 passer rating.

Those numbers placed him among the most productive Power Five starters and firmly on NFL draft radars entering the postseason.

They also helped make him one of the most marketable athletes off the field, with a reported NIL valuation of around $2.1 million, ranking among the highest in college football.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, throughout the postseason and transfer portal window, Tennessee was repeatedly mentioned as a logical landing spot if Simpson had chosen to remain in college, largely because of his Tennessee roots and the Volunteers’ aggressive pursuit of experienced quarterbacks in the portal.

Other reports noted that Oregon could also have emerged as a suitor if the Ducks lost or moved on from starter Dante Moore, who is widely viewed as a potential top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, prompting Oregon to explore high-end portal options.

Both programs are operating in win-now windows that make proven quarterbacks especially valuable, and Simpson’s successful first full season as a starter in the SEC would have made him an appealing target for any quarterback-needy contender.

