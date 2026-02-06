$10 million QB named as No. 1 QB fit with major college football program

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle in college football has calmed down after historically high amounts of shuffling.

The window to enter the portal lasted two weeks, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Most of the thousands of players who entered the portal made their decision prior to the window, although a significant portion entered during the two weeks.

With the dust settling, the college football media landscape is breaking down the action from the cycle. The Athletic released a list of superlatives from the 2026 portal cycle on Wednesday. Manny Navarro dubbed Darian Mensah the best fit at quarterback nationally.

"Mensah is a lot like Cam Ward, who also dealt with fumbling issues before arriving in Miami and getting it cleaned up while working with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson," Navarro wrote. "The reality here is that Mensah has a vast collection of elite playmakers to get the ball in 1,100-yard rusher and 1,000-yard wide receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate (fellow Duke transfer).

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against Wake Forest | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Miami is the third college football program Mensah will suit up for in as many seasons. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder redshirted at Tulane in 2023 and stayed with the Green Wave following the coaching change from Willie Fritz to Jon Sumrall. He started for Tulane in 2024, passing for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding the Green Wave to an AAC Championship appearance.

Mensah transferred to Duke to replace the outgoing Maalik Murphy in the 2025 offseason. He excelled in his lone season with the Blue Devils, throwing for 3,973 passing yards, 34 touchdown passes and six touchdowns. He led Duke to its first outright ACC title since 1962, earning All-ACC Second Team recognition and the Most Valuable Player honor in the ACC Championship.

Mensah's decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal once again sparked debate over the issue of tampering in college football. The decision came just hours before the portal closed on Jan. 16 and after he had inked NIL extensions with the Blue Devils.

Since he had already signed papers to remain at Duke, the university brought legal action to enforce the contract he signed. However, Duke and Mensah reached a settlement that allowed him to enter the portal and transfer to Miami.

The 2026 portal cycle marks the third in as many seasons that the Hurricanes have acquired a starting quarterback. As Navarro alluded to, they landed future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Cam Ward (Washington State) in the 2024 offseason. Carson Beck (Georgia) was acquired in the 2025 offseason and led the Hurricanes to a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance.