$1.6 million college football QB named 'round 1 prospect' for NFL

The 2025 college football season has officially reached its conclusion. With the season in the rearview mirror, players have begun to determine their best paths forward for their football careers.

A few thousand college football players from all different corners of the sport decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in search of greener pastures for 2026. Players who are no longer eligible, along with a significant number of underclassmen, have declared for the 2026 NFL draft.

However, not every player has determined their next course of action heading into the 2026 offseason. Ole Miss starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of those rare cases, as he finds himself in a fight with the NCAA to receive another season of eligibility with the Rebels.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder began his college football career at Division II Ferris State in 2021. He used a redshirt in his first season with the Bulldogs, although he did not see the field in 2022 either due to medical issues.

Chambliss' first game action came in 2023, his third season at Ferris State. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 354 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 304 more yards and four touchdowns.

2024 was his most productive season at Ferris State. He passed for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy for the best player in Division II, all en route to a Division II national championship victory.

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss in the 2025 offseason. Austin Simmons was named the Rebels' starter to begin the season, but that run as a starter only lasted two weeks. Chambliss made his first start against Arkansas and started all the way through Ole Miss' run to the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinals.

In total, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns for the Rebels. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and All-SEC Second Team for his efforts.

If Chambliss were to get his extra season of college football, he figures to be a coveted NFL draft prospect in 2027. Matt Miller of ESPN released way too early breakdowns of prospects for the 2027 NFL draft, including Chambliss, under the assumption he will be playing college football in 2026.

"The 6-foot, 200-pounder is an electric playmaker with excellent touch and velocity off RPO action," Miller wrote. "Working more in the pocket under pressure should be his focus if he plays college football in 2026, but Chambliss looks like a Round 1 prospect."