$1.6 Million QB Forces Shakeup in NFL Draft Rankings After Return to College Football

The 2026 NFL draft will take place from April 23 to April 25, next to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A common discourse leading up to each NFL draft centers around the depth of the quarterback class. A handful of franchises hope to move in a different direction at quarterback in 2026 and will have the opportunity to do so in the draft.

However, the 2026 quarterback projections have been muddied by two different decisions. Oregon starter Dante Moore, who was the clear No. 2 quarterback in the class behind former Indiana starter Fernando Mendoza, decided to return to the Ducks in early January.

While Moore's decision made the most profound impact on the quarterback projections for the 2026 NFL draft, Moore was not the last quarterback gathering NFL interest who decided to stay in college. Ole Miss starter Trinidad Chambliss won his preliminary injunction for his eligibility waiver to play another season with the Rebels in early February, sending another ripple into the projections.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder began his college football career at Division II Ferris State in 2021. Chambliss used a redshirt during the 2021 season and missed all of 2022 due to a respiratory issue, a crucial bit of rationale for the judge to grant him a sixth season of eligibility.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chambliss played in eight games for the Bulldogs in 2023. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 354 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 304 yards and four more touchdowns.

2024 was his lone full season as Ferris State's starter. He threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns, all while leading the Bulldogs to a Division II national championship victory.

Ole Miss did not start Chambliss until its third game of the season versus Arkansas; Austin Simmons started for the Rebels against Georgia State and Kentucky. Chambliss guided the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win regular season and to the College Football Playoff semifinals, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions and running for 527 yards and eight touchdowns in the process.

Chambliss' production in a short period of time rightfully earned him attention from NFL draft experts during the 2025 season. Up until Chambliss' eligibility was approved, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 class.

Taking Chambliss' place at No. 4 in the projections is former LSU starter Garrett Nussmeier, who braved his way through injury for much of the 2025 season. The quarterback who now rounds out Kiper's top 10 is former Baylor starter Sawyer Robertson.