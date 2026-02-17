David Pollack Names College Football QB Who Made Wrong Decision on NFL Draft

The debate over whether a star quarterback should stay in school or turn professional often centers on draft stock. For Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, that conversation involves legal rulings and guaranteed income. College football analyst David Pollack weighed in on the complex situation regarding the Rebels' signal-caller.

Chambliss recently won a court battle to extend his college career. The NCAA initially denied his request for an additional year of eligibility. A favorable ruling from a Mississippi judge changed that trajectory and allowed him to return to Oxford for the 2026 season.

Pollack argues that the financial certainty available through Name, Image and Likeness agreements makes returning the correct choice, but the wrong choice in terms of where he'll be drafted next season. Others believe the quarterback risks damaging his future draft position by delaying his entry into the NFL. The conflicting viewpoints highlight the new reality of collegiate athletics.

Analyst points to guaranteed money, playoff potential as key factors

The former ESPN College GameDay analyst offered a dissenting opinion on the move. He suggests Chambliss could regret missing his window to be the second quarterback selected in the 2026 draft class.

Pollack notes that Chambliss is "not going to be drafted as high as he is in this year's class." He views the fifth-year option on first-round picks as a major factor that NFL teams value.

Pollack disagrees and points to the financial realities of the modern game. He states that Chambliss "made the right decision because he is going to make a heck of a lot more money at Ole Miss." The analyst believes securing guaranteed money is a "smart play for the here and the now."

He notes that NFL factors are outside a player's control. Pollack emphasized that "that is the only thing he can actually control, right? He can control right now."

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The situation reached this point only because of a favorable ruling by Judge Robert Whitwell. The NCAA had denied a medical hardship waiver regarding the 2022 season at Ferris State. Chambliss cited respiratory issues and significant weight loss during that time.

Pollack praised the judge and noted that Ole Miss fans are likely "jacked up and excited" about the verdict. He also touched on how the Rebels originally found their star. He credited social media for connecting the program with the Division II talent. Pollack explained that direct messages on platforms like X are a favorite tool for coaches.

His return alters the trajectory for the entire program. Pollack admits he would have placed the team in the middle of the SEC without their starter. He acknowledges that the "play caller is still gone" and "Lane Kiffin is still gone."

However, he believes the connection between the offense and defensive coordinator Pete Golding could now propel the team to the top of the conference. Pollack says the quarterback showed he can "put the Superman cape on" and be different from everyone else.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss testifies during the hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images