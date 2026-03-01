$1.6 Million RB Named 'Most Talented Running Back' in College Football

The chaos from the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle subsided near the end of January.

Thousands of players across the college football landscape poured into the portal during its two-week entry window. Power Four quarterbacks on the move rightfully received the most attention among portal entrants, but plenty of other offensive skill players were sought after by Power Four programs in the cycle.

One of the most intriguing offensive skill player entries in the cycle was former Michigan running back Justice Haynes, who committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes will have one season of eligibility with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is the third college football program Haynes will play for in as many seasons. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder ranked as a four-star prospect and a top-three running back in the class of 2023 when he committed to Alabama. Haynes only carried the ball in six games in 2023, logging 168 rush yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Haynes stayed at Alabama during the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer in the 2024 offseason. His use increased during his sophomore year; Haynes finished with 79 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 99 yards. Haynes broke 100 yards in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Western Kentucky, 85 of which came on one play.

Michigan landed Haynes out of the portal in the 2025 offseason. He started the season red hot, running for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 50 yards, eclipsing 100 yards rushing in six of seven contests. However, he underwent season-ending foot surgery following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State.

Haynes' output in a smaller sample size was an exciting prospect for a Georgia Tech program looking to add to its running back arsenal. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports unveiled a list of 12 transfers looking for fresh starts in the 2026 college football season on Saturday. Haynes was the fourth player to appear on Jeyarajah's list, earning the title of "most talented running back in America."

"Georgia Tech might have graduated two of their 'Haynes,' but restocked with arguably the most talented running back in America," Jeyarajah wrote.

"Despite recording only 121 carries for Michigan before injury, he exploded for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joining a run-based program at Georgia Tech should allow his numbers to rise off the charts, especially next to transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza (Indiana)."

The additions of Haynes and the switch from Haynes King to Alberto Mendoza at quarterback are not the only changes the Yellow Jackets' offense has undergone this offseason.

Georgia Tech graduated Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford, its two leading wide receivers from 2025. Additionally, Georgia Tech hired George Godsey as its new offensive coordinator to replace the Florida-bound Buster Faulkner.