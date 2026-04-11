1,900-Yard QB Named the ‘Most Underrated’ in the NFL Draft

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has emerged as a focal point for NFL scouts as they evaluate the 2026 draft class. After a season where he navigated consistent pressure and offensive line struggles, the Tigers’ signal-caller is drawing attention for his technical refinement.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently conducted a scouting report on the LSU passer. Daniel identified Nussmeier as the most underrated prospect at the position in this upcoming class.

Nussmeier's injury-derailed 2025 season finished with 1,927 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. His performance under duress has led analysts to view him as a potential Day 2 selection for teams looking for a pro-ready prospect.

Garrett Nussmeier scouting report analysis

The evaluation of Nussmeier centers on his ability to maintain timing and rhythm despite a collapsing pocket. Daniel noted that the quarterback often faced unblocked defenders and poor offensive line play throughout the year.

"One, do you know where to go with the football? Two, can you throw it?" Daniel said while reviewing film of the LSU versus Vanderbilt game. "The throwing with anticipation and time is on time and in rhythm."

Analysts point to his footwork as a primary strength that sets him apart from other SEC prospects. His status as a coach's son, being the son of veteran NFL assistant Doug Nussmeier, is frequently cited as a reason for his advanced understanding of route concepts and defensive mugs.

Concerns and scouting counter-arguments

Despite the praise for his anticipation, some national scouts remain skeptical of Nussmeier’s physical ceiling and turnover tendencies. One argument is that he lacks an elite trait and often plays with a reckless gunslinger mentality, leading to backbreaking mistakes.

Evaluators have specifically pointed to a high turnover rate on plays when he tries to force balls into tight windows.

These Garrett Nussmeier clips are going to make Shanahan tree guys salivate pic.twitter.com/QYz5qx3Mt9 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 31, 2026

Some analysts, like those at Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life have characterized him as the "Leroy Jenkins" of the class due to his aggressive and sometimes chaotic play style under pressure.

His 2025 performance saw a regression in efficiency and deep-ball accuracy compared to his 4,000-yard 2024 campaign. While an abdominal injury hampered him for much of the season, scouts are weighing whether his lack of prototypical size and mobility makes him a developmental project rather than a Day 1 starter.

Garrett Nussmeier draft stock and projections

If Nussmeier is taken in the second or third round, as Daniel suggests, it would validate LSU's recent history of developing passers. The Tigers have consistently produced high-level QB talent in recent years, like Washington's Jayden Daniels and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and Nussmeier represents a different profile.

His ability to operate against double A-gap pressure and blitz-heavy environments remains his strongest selling point. Daniel highlighted a specific dagger throw made against Vanderbilt where Nussmeier fired a completion into a window between four defenders while taking a hit.

The Most Underrated QB In The NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/sqxIrRb1B1 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 10, 2026

"The feel in the pocket is really, really good," Daniel said. "There's not a lot of guys, I'm telling you, that move like that and can throw like that as you're getting smoked."

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.