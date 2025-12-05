$10 million college football coach latest addition to growing Penn State coaching search

The Penn State Nittany Lions are deep into a complex coaching search that has extended well past the firing of James Franklin. Athletic director Pat Kraft aimed to secure a new leader quickly to salvage the recruiting class, but the process has dragged into December without a resolution.

While many premier programs have already filled their vacancies, the situation in State College remains fluid as the administration explores every available option to stabilize the team's future.

A surprising new candidate has emerged from within the Big Ten Conference to add a layer of intrigue to the saga. This potential hire commands one of the most dominant units in the nation and possesses a resume highlighted by extensive NFL experience.

His background includes multiple Super Bowl championships and a previous stint as a head coach at the professional level, distinguishing him from other names linked to the job.

Reports indicate that Penn State has officially contacted this high-profile coordinator regarding the opening. Poaching a key asset from a bitter rival would represent a massive swing for the program. The move would bring a defensive mastermind to Happy Valley while simultaneously weakening a competitor currently vying for a conference title.

Super Bowl-Winning Assistant Is Candidate For Nittany Lions Job

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has become the latest focal point in the search. CBS Sports College Football Insiders analyst Chris Hummer detailed the development during a podcast on Thursday.

"I think there's a couple of candidates that are floating out in kind of the ether," Hummer said. "A name that's come up the last 24 hours for me a little bit is Matt Patricia at Ohio State, the defensive coordinator."

Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has found immediate success with the Buckeyes, leading the program to an undefeated regular season record and a berth in the Big Ten title game. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Alex Gleitman of Lettermen Row, Penn State has contacted Patricia and his representation about the position. Patricia is currently in his first season back in the collegiate ranks since serving as a graduate assistant with the Syracuse Orange in 2003.

His impact in Columbus has been immediate and profound. The Buckeyes boast the top-ranked defense in the FBS, allowing just 204 yards and 7.8 points per game. The seamless transition from former coordinator Jim Knowles to Patricia has been credited for the rapid development of players such as linebacker Arvell Reese.

Although his time as a head coach in Detroit did not yield a winning record, Patricia has done an impressive job reshaping his reputation this season. His unit is undeniably the best in college football and has been a massive asset for Ohio State as they pursue a national title.

After being fired by Penn State, James Franklin was hired by Virginia Tech as its head coach. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

There have been no reports that Patricia has formally interviewed with Penn State, but the inquiry is notable. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has successfully replaced coordinators before, yet losing Patricia would be significant.

The Buckeyes have already seen offensive coordinator Brian Hartline agree to become the next head coach of the USF Bulls. Hartline will remain with the team through the postseason, but the potential exit of Patricia would leave Day with two major voids to fill.

