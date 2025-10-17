Pablo Torre Unearths Awkward On-Set Video of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Pablo Torre took a break from unearthing documents related to Kawhi Leonard's no-show deal with Aspiration to unearth some behind-the-scenes footage of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.
Podcaster Katie Nolan, who recently ranted about North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi's typewriter usage, was a guest alongside comedian Michael Cruz Kayne. Torre surprised both of them with the footage showing Hudson taking over the production of an early episode of Belichick's single-season video podcast show COACH, which was co-hosted by Matt Patricia and Lombardi. You may recall that was one of Belichick's many media ventures during his year without a coaching job.
According to Torre, Hudson and Belichick had plans to reboot that show centered around North Carolina football and went so far as to turn a former escape room into a studio, but after UNC was blown out in the season-opener, that show went the way of the Hulu documentary series.
The episode also confirms the news that Lombardi had gone on a fundraising trip to Saudi Arabia right before the college football season started, but the main focus of the episode was on the influence Hudson has over Belichick and the fact that Lombardi, Patricia and many others in his orbit do not like it. In fact, Torre dropped a very interesting nugget before getting to the video of Hudson and Belichik on hot mics.
“The person who had told multiple people around the program that Jordon was no longer involved with the football program and was no longer allowed in the building was, you guessed it, North Carolina general manager Mike Lombardi," said Torre. "The other advisor on Bill Belichick’s shoulders. I don’t know if Jordon knows that.”
Torre then showed video of Hudson on the set of COACH asking a lot of questions about graphics and whether it was necessary to say that the goal of defense is to keep the other team out of the end zone.
Hudson kept trying to convince Belichick they needed a new graphics person off-camera, with Belichick arguing they needed a football person. Hudson then says she thinks "they're using all of the Underdog people from the other things," seemingly complaining the crew that Underdog Sports had put together for the project which was filming at NFL Films studios.
Hudson said it "feels like a how many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb situation" and questioned how much it was costing and joked, "If somebody puts on a clock, I could create this in five minutes. Will you give me two grand to do that?"
Hudson was apparently on-set as Belichick's girlfriend at the time and was not actually involved in the production, which clearly left some people shocked. Especially Patricia could mostly be seen staring down at the table while Hudson ran her notes by Belichick.
You can watch the entire episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out below as we wait to see how North Carolina, Hudson and the general public react to these latest revelations.
As for the team that Belichick coaches, the Tar Heels will face Cal on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight. There will certainly be plenty to talk about if the game gets out of hand.