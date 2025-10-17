NFL Films Issues Statement to Deny Role in Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson Footage Leak

This is the statement that NFL Films gave me on the Bill Belichick video..



NFL Films did not produce ‘Coach’ with Bill Belichick.



NFL Films did not edit the show.



NFL Films did not shoot the show.



NFL Films did not – and does not – own the show.



As a matter of convenience to… https://t.co/xtkVU4AmuB pic.twitter.com/virD2BJeNL