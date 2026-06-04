Lincoln Riley is widely considered one of the best offensive minds college football has ever seen.

Riley has orchestrated some of the best offenses in the sport's history, both at Oklahoma and USC. He's also coached three Heisman Trophy winners, all of whom were also taken No. 1 in the NFL draft. This has given him quite a reputation as a coach.

Riley has also had success as a head coach. He went 55-10 in five years at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to four conference titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. He was then given a 10-year $110 million contract to leave Oklahoma and head to USC.

In his first year, the Trojans had a ton of success. They went 11-3, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff, and USC looked like it had its coach to take them back to the top of the sport. The issue is that he couldn't sustain that success.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since that 11-3 season, Riley has gone 24-15. He has yet to make USC a legitimate contender in the Big Ten or in the playoff race. However, he landed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, and he has said the Trojans' championship window is now open, which is increasing the pressure on him for this season.

"The Film Guy Network" analyst Brooks Austin said that he thinks Riley is on one of the hottest seats in the sport, ranking him No. 6 on his list. Austin said he thinks Riley needs to have a big year to keep his job.

"There's one coach on this list that if he goes 8-4, he is cooked," Austin said. "That would be Lincoln Riley."

The reality for Riley being on the hot seat is simple: He was expected to make USC a national title contender, and they've yet to reach a College Football Playoff.

He was brought in and looked at as a savior for USC football. He's constantly preached about how "close" the team is, yet there is no more time for talk. It's time for results.

If he doesn't show the results this season, it'll be time for USC to make a hard decision and move on from a guy who was once perceived as the best up-and-coming coach in college football. But it's a move that would likely be necessary if they ever hope to get back to the glory days of Trojan football.