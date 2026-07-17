Greg McElroy Names Struggling Big Ten Powerhouse With Clearest Path to the College Football Playoff

The Penn State Nittany Lions are heading into a new era for the program after moving on from head coach James Franklin after 12 years at the helm.

James Franklin Era Went Down in Flames

Franklin accomplished plenty during his 12-year tenure in Happy Valley. He won one Big Ten championship in 2016 and led the team to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

However, many felt his teams consistently fell short of their full potential. That perception was intensified last season, when Penn State returned several key contributors from its playoff team, including quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

The team started the year ranked No. 2 in the nation, and many thought they had a great chance at winning a national championship. However, after a 3-3 start, the administration elected to move on from Franklin. The Nittany Lions finished the year with a disappointing 7-6 record.

Penn State turned to Matt Campbell to lead the program forward. He took over Penn State after 10 seasons as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. He went 72-55, marking one of the best 10-year spans in program history.

Campbell transformed Iowa State into a consistent Big 12 contender despite never capturing a conference championship.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Believes Penn State Has a Clear Path to the College Football Playoff

Campbell also benefits from a favorable schedule in his first season. According to ESPN's Greg McElroy on the "Always College Football" podcast, Penn State has one of the clearest paths to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

"They handed the newest coach in the league the kindest gift on the board," McElroy said. "Penn State's schedule does not include Ohio State. It does not include Oregon. Does not include Indiana. It dodges all three of the Big 10's true heavyweights." The two measuring stick games are a trip to Michigan and a home date against SC. Everything else is very gettable."

Favorable Schedule Gives Nittany Lions Opportunity to Break Through

As McElroy mentioned, the Nittany Lions avoid the three biggest preseason favorites in the conference this season. If they handle the games they are supposed to, their season will come down to three games: at home against the USC Trojans, and on the road against the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. Those three games take place in a four-game stretch in late October and early November.

Campbell inherits a program with the talent to compete immediately, and the schedule gives Penn State a legitimate opportunity to capitalize. Avoiding the conference's biggest powers leaves little margin for excuses if the Nittany Lions fall short of playoff expectations.

A strong debut season would quickly establish Campbell as the right choice to lead Penn State into its next era, while anything less would invite questions about whether the program made the right move after moving on from Franklin.