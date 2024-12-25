Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out

All Trojans

The 10 highest-paid college football coaches in 2024 include Georgia's Kirby Smart, USC's Lincoln Riley, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer. After a disappointing 2024 USC season, what is Riley's contract buyout?

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe (left) interviews Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe (left) interviews Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans (6-6) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) in the 33rd SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 27 on ESPN. It's the first time USC and Texas A&M have played in 47 years and the matchup caps a disappointing season for both programs.

USC finished with a losing record (4-5) in coach Lincoln Riley's third season. After a promising win over the LSU Tigers in Week 1, the 2024 season went downhill for USC. The Trojans have seen a mass exodus in the transfer portal, with 19 players decided to enter the portal.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Since Riley has taken over the USC program, the Trojans have gone from 11-3 in 2022, 8-5 in 2023 and now 6-6... A losing trend that is causing many to take a second-look at Riley's massive contract and what his buyout would be.

In 2022, Riley signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million dollars as USC head coach, a move that shocked the college football world. USC is a private university, so Riley's buyout is not public knowledge. However, 247Sports estimated that the Trojans coach stands to make $88 million dollars should he be fired. That would be the second-highest total buyout after Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

Riley is the fourth-highest paid coach in college football in 2024 and could be considered the worst contract.

In early December, the UCF Knights reportedly inquired about the potential availability of Riley. In his National Signing Day press conference, Riley shut down any questions about him leaving USC.

"I tell them I'm a USC Trojan. I'm at the place I want to be. It's a non-starter, it's a non-issue. I'm home," Riley said when asked what he tells other schools that might be interested in him.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands afte
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley has not been able to push USC back to national relevance as hoped but not all faith has been lost. Riley has a 80-24 overall record as a head coach and boasts two College Football Playoff appearances and four Big 12 conference championships. 

His 2025 USC recruiting class ranks No.13 in the country and there is still time for Riley to add elite talent in the transfer portal.

USC has won 11 national championships and produced eights Heisman Trophy winners (most in college football)... Can the Trojans get back to their winning ways with Riley at the helm?

Winning the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M would help find the positive momentum again.

The 10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024

1. Georgia, Kirby Smart - $13,282,580

2. Clemson, Dabo Swinney - $11,132,775

3. Texas, Steve Sarkisian - $10,600,000

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads the team onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Clemson T
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads the team onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Dec. 21, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. USC, Lincoln Riley - $10,043,418

5. Ohio State, Ryan Day - $10,021,250

6. Florida State, Mike Norvell - $10,000,000

7. Alabama, Kalen DeBoer - $10,000,000

8. LSU, Brian Kelly - $9,975,000

9. Kentucky, Mark Stoops - $9,013,600

10. Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin - $9,000,000

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

