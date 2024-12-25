Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
The USC Trojans (6-6) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) in the 33rd SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 27 on ESPN. It's the first time USC and Texas A&M have played in 47 years and the matchup caps a disappointing season for both programs.
USC finished with a losing record (4-5) in coach Lincoln Riley's third season. After a promising win over the LSU Tigers in Week 1, the 2024 season went downhill for USC. The Trojans have seen a mass exodus in the transfer portal, with 19 players decided to enter the portal.
Since Riley has taken over the USC program, the Trojans have gone from 11-3 in 2022, 8-5 in 2023 and now 6-6... A losing trend that is causing many to take a second-look at Riley's massive contract and what his buyout would be.
In 2022, Riley signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million dollars as USC head coach, a move that shocked the college football world. USC is a private university, so Riley's buyout is not public knowledge. However, 247Sports estimated that the Trojans coach stands to make $88 million dollars should he be fired. That would be the second-highest total buyout after Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
Riley is the fourth-highest paid coach in college football in 2024 and could be considered the worst contract.
In early December, the UCF Knights reportedly inquired about the potential availability of Riley. In his National Signing Day press conference, Riley shut down any questions about him leaving USC.
"I tell them I'm a USC Trojan. I'm at the place I want to be. It's a non-starter, it's a non-issue. I'm home," Riley said when asked what he tells other schools that might be interested in him.
Riley has not been able to push USC back to national relevance as hoped but not all faith has been lost. Riley has a 80-24 overall record as a head coach and boasts two College Football Playoff appearances and four Big 12 conference championships.
His 2025 USC recruiting class ranks No.13 in the country and there is still time for Riley to add elite talent in the transfer portal.
USC has won 11 national championships and produced eights Heisman Trophy winners (most in college football)... Can the Trojans get back to their winning ways with Riley at the helm?
Winning the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M would help find the positive momentum again.
The 10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024
1. Georgia, Kirby Smart - $13,282,580
2. Clemson, Dabo Swinney - $11,132,775
3. Texas, Steve Sarkisian - $10,600,000
4. USC, Lincoln Riley - $10,043,418
5. Ohio State, Ryan Day - $10,021,250
6. Florida State, Mike Norvell - $10,000,000
7. Alabama, Kalen DeBoer - $10,000,000
8. LSU, Brian Kelly - $9,975,000
9. Kentucky, Mark Stoops - $9,013,600
10. Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin - $9,000,000
