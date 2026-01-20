$2.3 million QB predicted to be 'prime candidate' for future No. 1 overall pick

Three months separate the end of the 2025 college football season from the 2026 NFL draft. The draft will be held next to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to April 25.

Until recently, the quarterback class for the 2026 NFL draft was expected to have a pair of strong picks at the top of the first round. Fernando Mendoza was likely headed to the Las Vegas Raiders at the No. 1 overall pick, with Dante Moore likely selected next by the New York Jets at No. 2 overall.

Mendoza is still expected to be the Raiders' selection, but a seismic shift occurred in the projections at quarterback for the 2026 NFL draft class when Moore announced his decision to stay at Oregon. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt, but he is more likely to declare for the NFL draft in 2027 than to stay both seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder began his college football career at UCLA in 2023. He played in nine games for the Bruins, passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly left the Bruins for the Ohio State offensive coordinator vacancy the following offseason, and Moore transferred to Oregon.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) throws the ball against the California Golden Bears | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore used the aforementioned redshirt during the 2024 season, backing up Dillon Gabriel. He made four total appearances and completed seven of eight passes for 49 yards, all of which were in the midst of blowout games.

2025 was Moore's first season as the Ducks' starter. He passed for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while accumulating 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Ducks finished the season 13-2 with an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Moore was in contention for multiple accolades, such as the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards on the national level.

Matt Miller of ESPN compiled a list of way-too-early projections for each position in the 2027 NFL draft. Moore was one of four potential 2027 quarterback prospects Miller projected to come off the board in the early rounds.

"The decision to return to school is wise, as NFL scouts are adamant that professional success is linked to college experience, with 25 starts becoming the baseline," Miller wrote. "Moore has 20 career starts (15 this season plus five at UCLA in 2023) and is a prime candidate to be the No. 1 pick in 2027."