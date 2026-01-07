$2.6 million college football QB predicted to join disappointing NFL team

The 2025 College Football Playoff has reached its semifinal round. No. 10 Miami (12-2, 6-2) will face No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Thursday to open the semifinals (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

The second of the two semifinal games is between No. 5 Oregon (13-1, 8-1) and No. 5 Indiana (14-0, 9-0) on Friday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN). It is a rematch for the Ducks and Hoosiers, as Indiana prevailed 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025.

One of the most intriguing elements of the rematch involves the battle between the two quarterbacks. Of course, 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is one-half of the battle.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder originally suited up for Justin Wilcox at California in 2022 to begin his college career. 2023 was the first time the Golden Bears featured Mendoza in their offense. He passed for 1,708 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Mendoza started all but one regular-season game at California in 2024. He threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for another 105 yards and two touchdowns. He transferred to Indiana the following offseason.

California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Through 14 games with Indiana, Mendoza has passed for 3,172 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 256 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, he has received the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Associated Press Player of the Year, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team distinction.

All of these accomplishments in such a short period of time have piqued the interest of franchises at the top of the 2026 NFL draft who are in need of a new starting quarterback. Mendoza is considered the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft class, and the Las Vegas Raiders are drafting No. 1 overall and are in need.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently linked Mendoza to the Raiders in a projection for the 2026 NFL draft.

"This guy lives in the playbook. You watch the interviews, you watch him talk about the game of football, you see one of the most cerebral minds coming out of the draft in recent memory," Renner said. "This guy lives it, he loves it. I think if Tom Brady gets this guy in a room, he's going to fall in love with how much Fernando Mendoza loves the game of football."

If the Raiders do in fact select Mendoza, he will be the first quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Raiders since they selected JaMarcus Russell in 2007. The last multi-year starter the Raiders selected was Derek Carr in 2014, but he was selected No. 36 overall in the second round.