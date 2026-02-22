$6.5 Million QB Reportedly Makes Major Decision Ahead of NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Draft class is beginning to take shape as top prospects determine how they will handle the spotlight at the Scouting Combine. While some players choose to let their college tape speak for itself, others view the process as a necessary platform to erase lingering doubts.

According to NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero, former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will participate in throwing drills at next week’s event. This move distinguishes him from the class's presumptive top pick, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who has opted to wait until his university pro day to showcase his arm.

Simpson enters the draft evaluation period as the consensus second-ranked quarterback, but his path to the first round requires more data for interested franchises. By choosing to throw at Lucas Oil Stadium, he is actively seeking to solidify a draft stock that has fluctuated following a complicated finish to his final season in Tuscaloosa.

The decision to compete in Indianapolis is a calculated risk for a player who previously declined NIL opportunities valued at $6.5 million to play another year in college. NFL executives are currently weighing Simpson's high-level physical traits against a resume that includes only 15 career starts.

While Simpson’s early-season performance suggested he was a lock for the top ten, a late-season slide has created a divide among scouts. Over his final five games, he managed just 780 passing yards and six touchdowns, a sharp decline that some evaluators attribute to nagging injuries and struggles against interior pressure.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted that Simpson likely has the most at stake of any player entering the combine. Teams like the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, both in need of long-term solutions at the position, are looking for evidence that the quarterback can maintain his composure when the pocket collapses.

In contrast, Mendoza has little to gain by throwing in a neutral environment. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner led Indiana to a national championship with a 41-touchdown season and is the heavy favorite to be selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

For Simpson, the interview process will be just as vital as the physical drills. As the son of UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson, he is expected to excel in chalkboard sessions, but the physical proof of his arm strength and accuracy at the combine could be the factor that pushes a team to pull the trigger on draft night.

The NFL Scouting Combine runs from February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.