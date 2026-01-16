$2.6 million QB named No. 1 quarterback in college football

The stage is set for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0) will face No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2) in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Indiana's success in a short period of time has become one of the most intriguing storylines across college football. The program had never seen a 10-win season until Curt Cignetti arrived in 2024, and it is on the cusp of its first-ever national championship.

Another accomplishment the Hoosiers had not seen until this season was a Heisman Trophy winner, something that changed with the arrival of Fernando Mendoza.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder began his college football career at California under Justin Wilcox in 2022. He did not see any game action that season, using his redshirt in his first year with the Golden Bears.

California featured Mendoza in nine of its 13 games in 2023, starting him in each of its last eight. He tallied 1,708 pass yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 86 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. He was named All-Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention by Pac-12 coaches.

California quarterback Fernando Mendoza gearing up to throw a pass during the 47th Radience Technology Independence Bowl | Paul Karge/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mendoza played in 11 games for the Golden Bears in 2024. He passed for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Mendoza entered the transfer portal prior to California's trip to the LA Bowl.

Indiana landed Mendoza out of the portal in the 2025 offseason. So far, he has accumulated 3,349 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and six interceptions to go with 284 rush yards and six touchdowns.

His accolades include the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and All-Big Ten First Team.

The ESPN staff compiled its 2025 college football All-America team on Thursday. Mendoza was listed as the quarterback for ESPN's All-America First Team.

"Fernando Mendoza turned in a season for the ages after arriving in Bloomington from Cal in the offseason, winning the Heisman Trophy and helping Indiana en route to the national championship," wrote Kyle Bonagura. "Mendoza has thrown for 3,349 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions -- numbers that could have been more eye-popping had the Hoosiers needed to throw the ball more."

In addition to the college football world, Mendoza is highly regarded by NFL teams as a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft. Virtually every mock draft has Mendoza projected to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.