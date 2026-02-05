$2.6 million QB named the best quarterback in 2026 NFL Draft
Many of the expected top quarterbacks of 2025 stumbled on their way to NFL Draft glory. Whether it's Eli Manning or LaNorris Sellers (back to school), Cade Klubnik or Garrett Nussmeier (who both struggled), the expected stars are now not likely to shine in the 2026 NFL Draft.
On the other hand, the consensus selection of a top passer continues to grow on an almost daily basis. The top passer began the season under the radar, but after a dream 2025 season, including a projected $2.6 million NIL valuation, he's on pace for a 2026 to remember, as confirmed by ESPN analyst Chase Daniel.
The 2026 NFL Draft's QB1
Daniel has Fernando Mendoza slated as the top NFL Draft QB prospect, an opinion which is certainly popular.
All Mendoza did to earn his spot was put together a Heisman Trophy-winning season, lead Indiana to a 16-0 national championship year, and generally answer literally every challenge in his path. Mendoza completed 72% of his passes and threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns against just six interceptions.
Mendoza's Main Competition
The most likely competition that Mendoza faced to lead the 2026 NFL Draft QB roster ended up becoming no competition at all. Oregon's Dante Moore also had an impressive season as one of the top passers in the loaded Big Ten. But Moore, perhaps hearing rumors of likely selection by the New York Jets, who hold the No. 2 pick in the Draft, opted to return to college rather than try his hand in the NFL.
With Moore out of the picture, there's no real competition left for Mendoza. Alabama QB Ty Simpson is considered a much shakier prospect than either Mendoza or Moore. With his latest appeal for NCAA eligibility denied, Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss probably has a higher ceiling.
That said, Chambliss is a year removed from quarterbacking at an NCAA Division II school and didn't even begin the season as Ole Miss's starting quarterback. While his NFL ceiling could be high, the floor could also be quite low.
Meanwhile, Mendoza is likely to be not just the top QB chosen, but the top player chosen in the 2026 Draft. Numerous sources consider his selection with the top overall pick by the Raiders as all but guaranteed. In fact, the 2027 NFL Draft now looks to have a much more loaded QB race, with some high-potential 2026 guys who passed (Manning, Sellers, and Moore) being joined by an elite standout who will then be eligible in Ohio State's Julian Sayin. But for the moment, Mendoza is looking to cap a perfect year with a perfect NFL start, as Chase Daniel predicts.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.