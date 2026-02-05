$2.6 million QB named the best quarterback in 2026 NFL Draft

Many of the expected top quarterbacks of 2025 stumbled on their way to NFL Draft glory. Whether it's Eli Manning or LaNorris Sellers (back to school), Cade Klubnik or Garrett Nussmeier (who both struggled), the expected stars are now not likely to shine in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On the other hand, the consensus selection of a top passer continues to grow on an almost daily basis. The top passer began the season under the radar, but after a dream 2025 season, including a projected $2.6 million NIL valuation, he's on pace for a 2026 to remember, as confirmed by ESPN analyst Chase Daniel.

The 2026 NFL Draft's QB1

Daniel has Fernando Mendoza slated as the top NFL Draft QB prospect, an opinion which is certainly popular.

Top 5 QB’s in 2026 NFL Draft:



1) Fernando Mendoza

2) Ty Simpson

3) Trinidad Chambliss

4a) Garrett Nussmeier

4b) Drew Allar

5) Carson Beck



Honorable mention: Sawyer Robertson & Jacob Clark https://t.co/IwVI2mQp2S — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 4, 2026

All Mendoza did to earn his spot was put together a Heisman Trophy-winning season, lead Indiana to a 16-0 national championship year, and generally answer literally every challenge in his path. Mendoza completed 72% of his passes and threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Mendoza's Main Competition

The most likely competition that Mendoza faced to lead the 2026 NFL Draft QB roster ended up becoming no competition at all. Oregon's Dante Moore also had an impressive season as one of the top passers in the loaded Big Ten. But Moore, perhaps hearing rumors of likely selection by the New York Jets, who hold the No. 2 pick in the Draft, opted to return to college rather than try his hand in the NFL.

Oregon QB Dante Moore could have been genuine competition for the top of the 2026 NFL Draft board, but he opted to return to Oregon. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Moore out of the picture, there's no real competition left for Mendoza. Alabama QB Ty Simpson is considered a much shakier prospect than either Mendoza or Moore. With his latest appeal for NCAA eligibility denied, Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss probably has a higher ceiling.

Could be QB2 in the NFL Draft… https://t.co/Mkun1Oa9FD — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 5, 2026

That said, Chambliss is a year removed from quarterbacking at an NCAA Division II school and didn't even begin the season as Ole Miss's starting quarterback. While his NFL ceiling could be high, the floor could also be quite low.

Meanwhile, Mendoza is likely to be not just the top QB chosen, but the top player chosen in the 2026 Draft. Numerous sources consider his selection with the top overall pick by the Raiders as all but guaranteed. In fact, the 2027 NFL Draft now looks to have a much more loaded QB race, with some high-potential 2026 guys who passed (Manning, Sellers, and Moore) being joined by an elite standout who will then be eligible in Ohio State's Julian Sayin. But for the moment, Mendoza is looking to cap a perfect year with a perfect NFL start, as Chase Daniel predicts.