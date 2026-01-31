$2.6 million quarterback linked to two NFL teams in 2026 draft

The evaluation cycle for the upcoming professional football draft has shifted into a higher gear as league personnel gather in Mobile for the annual showcase of collegiate talent. Scouts and front-office executives are currently scrutinizing the top prospects to determine who will be the cornerstone of their respective franchises for the next decade.

One particular individual has separated himself from the pack through a dominant season that included the highest individual honor in college sports and a championship ring.

The organization holding the first overall selection appears increasingly locked into its current position despite receiving significant interest from other teams. The value of a franchise quarterback has led multiple clubs to accumulate additional assets in hopes of moving up to the summit of the draft board.

However, the consensus among insiders at the Senior Bowl is that the team at the top is unlikely to entertain any offers that would prevent them from securing the consensus best player in the class.

This elite prospect recently completed a transfer season that transformed his new program into a national powerhouse in the Midwest. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 225 pounds, he possesses the ideal frame and arm strength that modern offensive coordinators prioritize in their schemes. His ability to perform under pressure was evident during his recent 16-0 run where he displayed a level of maturity and accuracy that has scouts comparing him to recent legends of the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly committed to using the top pick on Indiana standout Fernando Mendoza after a spectacular Heisman campaign. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network noted on The Rich Eisen Show that the New York Jets are the primary threat to trade up, but a deal seems improbable.

Jeremiah stated, “I think the Jets would, with all the picks that they’ve accumulated, to try and see if they can pry that pick away from the Raiders.”

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) finished the 2025 season as the Heisman Trophy winner and led the Hoosiers to a national championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the potential for a massive haul of draft picks, the Raiders appear focused on their target. Jeremiah explained that the sentiment throughout the league suggests the first overall pick is firmly off the market.

He said, “The buzz down here amongst all the teams is there’s no chance the Raiders would trade off of that pick.”

The interest from New York remains high because the team desperately needs a long-term answer at quarterback to support weapons like Garrett Wilson. When asked if the Jets would truly attempt a blockbuster move, Jeremiah was certain of their intent.

He clarified, “I 100% think they would. Buti It’s irrelevant because they’re not going to pass up an opportunity to get Mendoza. I don’t think the Raiders would do that.”

Mendoza enters the professional ranks following a season where he completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns. His $2.6 million NIL valuation from On3 last season reflects his status as the premier player in this class.

While other teams may call, Jeremiah believes the Raiders are prepared to stay the course. He concluded, “Right now, you’re sitting on a guy who has all the measurables, has the intangibles. I don’t see the Raiders listening to any of those offers.”

The Senior Bowl will take place on Jan. 31, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

