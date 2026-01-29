Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak to Interview for NFL's Two Remaining HC Jobs Before Super Bowl

Just two NFL head coaching jobs remain open and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak appears to be in control of the board.

The Cardinals and Raiders are still in pursuit of their next head coach, and both are targeting the Seattle assistant as he prepares to lead Sam Darnold & Co. into Super Bowl LX against the Patriots. After ESPN’s Peter Schrager reported that both franchises will take the opportunity to interview Kubiak once again this weekend, his colleague Jeremy Fowler added some additional details.

Both teams are expected to speak to Kubiak on Saturday in Seattle. Additionally, Fowler reports that Kubiak is considered the “lead candidate” for both jobs.

Cardinals coaching search: Who has Arizona interviewed for head coaching job?

Arizona has targeted a number of names for its head coaching vacancy. In early January, it tabbed a set of former head coaches—now-former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and fired Falcons coach Raheem Morris among them.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Packers DC Jeff Hafley and 49ers DC Robert Saleh all interviewed for the job in mid-January, ultimately opting to take different jobs. Minter is the new coach of the Ravens, Hafley has taken over the Dolphins and Saleh landed his second head coaching opportunity with the Titans. Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver has also interviewed for the job.

Morris, Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile and Rams OC Mike LaFleur were recently cited as the three frontrunners to land the job, but now it appears that Kubiak could be the pick—if the Cardinals can beat out Tom Brady and the Raiders for his services.

Raiders coaching search: Las Vegas casts wide net as franchise looks to replace Pete Carroll

The Raiders are leaving no stone unturned as they look for their next coach, after the Pete Carroll experiment came to a close after just one season.

According to the Raiders, five coaches interviewed twice for the job: Brian Daboll (who is now the Titans OC), Joe Brady (who the Bills promoted to head coach), Minter, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb. Kubiak will join them on Saturday.

Other coaches who interviewed with the Raiders include new Chargers OC Mike McDaniel, Rams DC Chris Shula, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, LaFleur, Hafley, new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and Kubiak’s brother Klay Kubiak, the 49ers OC.

Klint Kubiak’s coaching career

The son of former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, Klint began his coaching career just a few years after his college career as a safety at Colorado State, starting out on the college level as a quality control coach and graduate assistant at Texas A&M, his father’s alma mater. He jumped to the NFL as a quality control coach with the Vikings in 2013, returning to college to coach wide receivers at Kansas in ‘15.

Kubiak returned to the NFL in 2016 to join his father’s Broncos staff as an offensive assistant, remaining on under Vance Joseph after Gary Kubiak stepped down due to health reasons after the ‘16 season. His father joined the Vikings staff as assistant head coach in ‘19, and Klint went with him, coaching Minnesota’s quarterbacks for two years before being promoted to OC in ‘21.

After the dismissal of Vikings coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 season, Kubiak returned to the Broncos as passing game coordinator. He jumped to the 49ers in the same position in ‘23, and was hired as Saints OC in ‘24 and joined Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks staff to lead the offense in ‘25.

Now, he appears to be on the verge of his first head coaching opportunity, after helping lead Seattle to the Super Bowl. Darnold threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season and has been more efficient in the postseason, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The offense also rushed for 2,096 yards and 19 touchdowns as a team.

