2025 college football receiving leaders after Week 2
After college football's Week 2, passes are flying and receivers are already racking up yardage. Here's the top 10 receivers in the nation in receiving yards (note that the count uses yards per game, so as to not give an unfair advantage to players who played three games already).
10. Trent Walker, Oregon State (16 receptions, 235 yards)
Walker caught 81 passes for 901 yards last year at OSU. He had 7 grabs for 99 yards against San Jose State in Week 2.
T-7. Hank Beatty, Illinois (13 receptions, 236 yards)
Beatty has caught just 35 passes in his first three college seasons. He has topped 100 yards in each game this year, with eight catches for 128 yards at Duke.
T-7. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (13 refeptions, 236 yards, 3 TDs)
Craver caught 17 passes last year at Mississippi State and as a sophomore, is off to a big start for the Aggies. He has topped 100 yards and had a TD in each game. Last week, he caught five passes for 114 yards and a score against Utah State.
T-7. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (17 receptions, 236 yards, 1 TD)
Hendricks had 40 catches for 471 yards in 2024. He's opened 2025 with a pair of 100+ yard games. Last week, in an upset of West Virginia, he snagged eight passes for 121 yards and a TD.
6. Beau Sparks, Texas State (12 receptions, 237 yards, 5 TDs)
Sparks had 25 catches last year for the Bobcats, but is off to a massive start. His five TD catches lead the nation. He had four scores in Week 1 and in Week 2, Sparks caught five passes for 155 yards and a score against Texas-San Antonio.
5. Skyler Bell, UConn (15 receptions, 240 yards, 2 TDs)
A transfer from Wisconsin, Bell has played his way up the ladder at UConn, catching 50 passes for 860 yards last season. He has a pair of 100+ yard games this season, and had 11 catches for 105 yards in a near-upset of Syracuse.
T-3. Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss (9 receptions, 247 yards, 1 TD)
Wallace was Penn State's No. 2 receiver last year (46 catches for 720 yards) behind Tyler Warren. He has topped 100 yards in each game as a Rebel, picking up 117 yards on four receptions against Kentucky in Week 2.
T-3. Romello Brinson, SMU (11 receptions, 247 yards, 3 TDs)
Brinson transferred from Miami to SMU, but had his 2024 season clipped by injuries (13 catches for 135 yards). With over 120 yards and at least one score in each game, Brinson has had a very consistent start. He had four receptions for 126 yards and two scores against Baylor.
2. Makai Lemon, USC (11 catches, 248 yards, 2 TDs)
Lemon was the top Trojan receiver last year (52 catches for 764 yards), and with USC rolling up big scores, he's playing well in 2025. Against Georgia Southern, Lemon had four receptions for 158 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.
1. Danny Scudero, San Jose St. (16 catches, 255 yards, 1 TD)
A sophomore transfer from FCS Sacramento State, Scudero is definitely not a household name. He had a huge week 1, but in Week 2, Texas held him to seven catches for 66 yards.