2025 college football receiving leaders after week 8
College football's top wide receiver continued to pile up big plays in Week 8. Here's our weekly rundown of the nation's most productive pass catchers. San Jose State's Danny Scudero continues to reign supreme, but some power conference standouts are asserting themselves.
10. Hank Beatty, Illinois (39 receiptions, 617 yards, 2 TDs)
Beatty was off in Week 8, so he didn't get the chance to add to his impressive season. After three seasons of sitting, Beatty took off in 2025, already posting a trio of 100 yard games.
9. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (57 receptions, 628 yards, 8 TDs)
Tyson had a 75 catch, 1,101 yard season in 2024, but is on pace to do more this year. He had 10 catches for 105 yards and a score in an upset win over Texas Tech. That was his fourth 100+ yard game and six game with at least one TD this year.
8. Chris Bell, Louisville (44 receptions, 638 yards, 6 TDs)
Bell is arguably the hottest receiver in the nation. He had nine catches for 136 yards and a pair of scores in Lousiville's upset win at Miami. That's his third straight game with at least nine catches and at least 135 yards, and all three have been in conference play.
7. Cooper Barkate, Duke (39 receptions, 647 yards, 4 TDs)
Barkate earned his way onto the list with 13 catches for 172 yards against Georgia Tech. Barkate is a grad transfer from Harvard, where he caught 113 passes for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns. Obviously, brains aren't a concern for this outstanding 6'1" pass catcher.
5. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (36 receptions, 674 yards, 4 TDs)
Craver, the brilliant transfer from Mississippi State, had one of his quieter games in Week 8, catching just four passes for 40 yards. He has cooled considerably after three straight 100+ yard games to open the season.
5. Beau Sparks, Texas State (47 receptions, 674 yards, 6 TDs)
Sparks tied Craver for the fifth spot off a massive effort against Marshall. He caught nine passes for 168 yards and a score in a 40-37 loss. Sparks transferred over from Utah State after 2023, and the 5'11" playmaker is one of college football's best-kept secrets.
4. Skyler Bell, UConn (58 receptions, 687 yards, 7 TDs)
Bell has now topped his 50 catches from 2024 and will soon surpass the 860 yards he had last year. He had 10 catches for 125 yards and a score in a win at Boston College. That was Bell's fourth 100+ yard game of the season.
3. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (47 receptions, 693 yards, 4 TDs)
Hendricks was up to his usual tricks in Week 8 with ten receptions for 108 yards in a win over Northern Illinois. That's his fifth 100+ yard receiving game of the season.
2. Makai Lemon, USC (48 receptions, 758 yards, 6 TDs)
Lemon had a disappointingly quiet Week 8 with just four receptions for 76 yards in USC's loss to Notre Dame. That was a season low in catches for Lemon, who has been a consistent big-play threat for an explosive USC offense.
1. Danny Scudero, San Jose State (56 receptions, 870 yards, 8 TDs)
How great has Scudero been? He has his worst week of the year with six catches for just 25 yards, and he's still 112 yards ahead of the second-place pass catcher. The 5'9" Sacramento State transfer remains the best player nobody ever heard of, but if he keeps catching passes, that has to change at some point.