First-team All-Conference WR enters college football transfer portal

Utah State finished the regular season 6-6 (4-4 Mountain West) under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, securing a berth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Washington State on December 22 in Boise, Idaho.

The matchup caps a balanced season featuring impressive wins over UTEP, San Jose State, and Fresno State, coupled with bad losses to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Hawaii.

Even with the uneven results, junior wide receiver Braden Pegan remained a dependable highlight.

In what was a career year, Pegan led the Aggies with 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Mountain West honors and recognition among the nation’s top receivers at the FBS level.

Unfortunately, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett confirmed on Thursday that Pegan plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, ending a breakout season in Logan and positioning himself for a new opportunity at the Power Five level.

Before arriving at Utah State, Pegan spent three seasons at UCLA, where he saw limited playing time, appearing in just 13 games with one start and one catch for seven receiving yards.

A three-star recruit out of San Juan Hills High School, he was the No. 42 prospect in California and drew 10 offers from other programs before committing to the Bruins in August 2022.

At the time, Boston College, Colorado, Utah, and Colorado State were all schools that showed interest.

He’s now aiming to turn that national prominence and upward momentum into a strong final chapter at a bigger program.

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Braden Pegan (11) can’t pull in a catch while being guarded by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Kona Moore (2) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Moore was called for pass interference during the play. | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

His production and size, standing 6-3, 210 pounds, make him an attractive target for college football programs seeking an experienced wide receiver capable of contributing immediately.

For Utah State, Pegan’s departure creates a significant vacancy at wide receiver just as the program prepares to enter the Pac-12 after leaving the Mountain West.

Replacing his production will be a priority for coach Mendenhall and his staff this offseason.

