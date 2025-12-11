Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 11)

With the College Football Playoff still awaiting, the transfer portal is already filling up. With a bevy of intriguing power conference, Group of Five, and FCS transfers already looking to move, here's the quick overview of the top five players (according to On3's latest rankings) and their potential destinations.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State QB

Leavitt is the early biggest name in the portal. In 2024, he led Arizona State to the portal and passed for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. Leavitt added 443 yards and five scores on the ground. As a sophomore in 2025, Leavitt suffered a season-ending injury against Houston in October. He threw for 1,628 yards and 10 scores in just seven games.

Two of the more intriguing spots for Leavitt to land are LSU and Indiana. Lane Kiffin will have to rebuild an offense on the fly in Baton Rouge. There aren't going to be many QBs out there with CFP experience and a legitimate dual-threat skill set. Or Leavitt might decide to be the heir apparent to Fernando Mendoza at Indiana. Big shoes to fill, but it has to be tempting for many QBs.

Nick Marsh, Michigan State WR

Marsh is a 6'3" wide receiver from Detroit who has been a top target at Michigan State for each of his first two seasons. Last year, he snagged 59 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns. Marsh was a four-star recruit out of high school and with 100 catches to his credit, figures to be a significant portal player.

Marsh's brother, Andrew, is a standout wide receiver at Michigan. While the Wolverines are now in their own limbo following the departure of Sherrone Moore, both Marshes might well play together, whether at Michigan or elsewhere. Oregon is another logical possibility. Dan Lanning's offense gives rangy receivers plenty of chances to make plays and thus might be a solid fit for one or both Marsh brothers.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame QB

Minchey was a highly-regarded prospect from Tennessee who has thrown 29 passes in three seasons at Notre Dame. While he was a four-star recruit, much of Minchey's allure is still hypothetical. He has two years of eligibility left.

Texas Tech and Cincinnati are two intriguing options for Minchey. Given the explosive season that the Red Raiders had, a spot replacing Behren Morton could be a nice landing spot. Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is rumored to be mulling over his own portal dive, and that could open things up for Minchey with the Bearcats.

Adam Trick, Miami (Ohio) DE

Trick, who is 6'4" and around 250 pounds, has racked up 13 sacks over the past two seasons at Miami. His 2025 numbers included 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and an interception. Trick probably raised a few eyebrows with two sacks against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin might be a logical spot for Trick. There's definitely an "if you can't beat them, take them in the portal" mentality. Indiana is another possibility, with Curt Cignetti needing some immediate help to retool his defense next season.

Nico Brown, Yale WR

Brown is a California who-- seemingly out of nowhere-- had a massive 2025 season. He caught 71 passes for 1,085 yards. He had played in four games over the previous three seasons and never caught a pass.

With one year of eligibility, Brown will need to make an immediate splash. For a Californian, a year at USC with Jayden Maiava could be fun. Brown also might consider Penn State, where Matt Campbell's squad will doubtlessly see plenty of turnover.