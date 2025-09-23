2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 4
College football's ground games have continued to heat up throughout the season's first four weeks. Plenty of transfers and more than a few unfamiliar names lead the list. Here's the top 10 FBS rushers in college football after Week 4.
10. Chip Trayanum, Toledo (65 carries, 401 yards, 5 TDs)
Trayanum sat at Ohio State and then at Kentucky, but he's finally getting his chance with the Rockets and having a brilliant season. With 163 yards against Western Kentucky and 153 against Western Michigan, Trayanum might turn into the reincarnation of Herschel Walker if he could only play against schools with Western in their name.
9. Bryson Washington, Baylor (83 carries, 415 yards, 4 TDs)
Washington ran for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns last season and has picked up where he left off for the Bears. He has topped 110 yards in each of the last three weeks. Washington is an early star of the Big 12 season.
8. Dominic Richardson, Tulsa (84 carries, 442 yards, 2 TDs)
Richardson wound through Oklahoma State and Baylor to arrive at Tulsa. His career best is 543 yards at OSU in 2022, but he's almost there this year already. He had 146 yards last week in beating his old school in Stillwater.
7. Waymond Jordan, USC (57 carries, 443 yards, 3 TDs)
A JUCO transfer, Jordan has already rolled up a pair of 150+ yard games. If he can get a bit more consistent, he'll soar even higher on this list.
6. Cam Edwards, UConn (74 carries, 500 yards, 5 TDs)
The Huskies star had 830 yards a year ago but is on pace to significantly better that. His 194 yard, two score performance on the ground jumped him significantly up the list, but he already has three 115+ yard games this year.
5. Hollywood Smothers, NC State (80 carries, 503 yards, 4 TDs)
Smothers had 571 yards last year as a redshirt freshman at NC State after transferring over from Oklahoma. He has 123 or more yards in each of his first three ACC games of 2025.
3T. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (89 carries, 537 yards, 4 TDs)
Cook has already blasted past his 460 yards last year at TCU. He has the nation's most carries and three straight 120+ yard games.
3T. Justice Haynes, Michigan (66 carries, 537 yards, 6 TDs)
Haynes has topped his Alabama numbers in yardage and is closing in on touchdowns. He has topped 100 yards and scored a TD in each game this season with Michigan.
2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (79 carries, 600 yards, 6 TDs)
Declared a Heisman Trophy candidate by Tim Tebow, Hardy can't remain under the radar for Missouri. He had 1,351 yards and 13 scores at Louisiana-Monroe last year, and is on pace to blast past those marks. Like Haynes, every game has had at least 100 yards and at least one touchdown.
1. Robert Henry, Jr., UTSA (68 carries, 624 yards, 7 TDs)
Henry has at least 144 yards each week and disappointed last week as he failed to keep up his pace of two touchdowns per week, instead scoring just one. What a season!