SEC head coach sends strong message after dropping out of coaching carousel
As power programs reshuffle their coaching staffs, Missouri moved first, signing a six-year extension with head coach Eli Drinkwitz that keeps him in Columbia through the 2031 season.
The deal reportedly includes an average annual value of more than $10.7 million and projects a bump in 2026 compensation, a sign the university wants to convert recent success into sustained stability.
Missouri also signaled a willingness to invest in assistant pay and infrastructure that lets Drinkwitz recruit and retain staff.
After the news broke, Drinkwitz posted a simple message on X, "My family and I are thankful to be @Mizzou. The support from our President, the Board of Curators, AD, boosters, and fans is special! Why Stop Now!!!"
Drinkwitz took over at Missouri in 2020 after a 12-1 finish at Appalachian State the year prior.
Since then, his teams have produced consistent results, including consecutive double-digit win seasons in 2023 and 2024, culminating in an emphatic New Year’s Six victory: a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
Missouri’s 2023 campaign also earned Drinkwitz SEC Coach of the Year honors, and the Tigers have been bowl-eligible each season under his leadership.
This season, Missouri sits at 7-4 entering Week 14, but has secured signature wins over Kansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and Mississippi State.
Those results, plus stronger recruiting and higher transfer class rankings, elevated Drinkwitz’s stock on this year’s carousel.
Throughout the 2025 cycle, his name repeatedly appeared on lists for high-profile openings, including Penn State and Auburn, among others.
For athletic departments hunting for proven leaders with SEC experience, Drinkwitz checked multiple boxes and has drawn significant interest.
Missouri’s move to lock him up came amid that noise.
The decision reverberates well beyond Penn State, altering the coaching market and shrinking the candidate pool while programs like Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss await Lane Kiffin’s call.
With one frequently mentioned candidate effectively removed from contention, schools still searching face fewer options.