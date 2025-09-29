2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 5
While passing games thrive, college football's top rushers are still racking up yardage. As usual, the stars atop the rushing yardage numbers range from power conference stars to relative unknowns. Here's the rundown on the top ten rushers in FBS football.
10. Bryson Washington, Baylor (93 rushes, 492 yards, 5 TDs)
Washington is well on his way to back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. He ran for 1,028 yards and seven scores last year. Washington needed just 10 carries to gain 77 yards in Week 4's win over Oklahoma State.
9. Raleek Brown, Arizona State (77 rushes, 506 yards, 2 TDs)
After two seasons at USC, Brown transferred to Arizona State ahead of 2024. His numbers this year have already eclipsed his previous career totals. Brown rushed for 134 yards in Week 5's win over TCU, which was his third 100+ yard game of the season.
8. Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State (88 rushes, 513 yards, 2 TDs)
Dubinion played three seasons at Arkansas but the 5'10" senior has seen his career really take off this year. Dubinion rushed for 113 yards in Week 5 against Boise State. It's worth noting that his 513 yards have been asmassed in four games. Only two other players on this list have reached these numbers in just four games.
T6. Waymond Jordan, USC (77 rushes, 537 yards, 5 TDs)
Jordan was a JUCO pickup who has been an immedate standout for the Trojans. He ran for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries in Week 5 in a narrow loss to Illinois.
T6. Justice Haynes, Michigan (66 rushes, 537 yards, 6 TDs)
Haynes was off in Week 5, but has already racked up an impressive resume in just four games. A transfer from Alabama, Haynes has topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown in each game of the season.
5. Cam Edwards, UConn (89 rushes, 557 yards, 6 TDs)
One of the under-the-radar standouts of the season, Edwards is well on pace to top the 830 yards he picked up a year ago for UConn. He was held to a season-low 57 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a win against Buffalo.
4. Hollywood Smothers, NC State (96 rushes, 570 yards, 4 TDs)
A transfer over from Oklahoma, Smothers had a productive redshirt freshman season with the Wolfpack a year ago and is building on that standard. Smothers had just 67 yards on 16 carries in a Week 5 loss to Virginia Tech.
3. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (111 rushes, 614 yards, 5 TDs)
Cook transferred in from TCU and has been the most durable running back in the nation in 2025. He has just 77 yards on 22 carries against Southern Miss in Week 5, but he has three 120+ yard games already this season.
2. Robert Henry, Jr., Texas-San Antonio (68 rushes, 624 yards, 7 TDs)
Henry was off in Week 5, and so slides to second in the nation in rushing. Henry was a JUCO standout and he rushed for 706 yards last season. He's nearing that total after just four games, with 144+ yards and at least one touchdown in each game.
1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (103 rushes, 730 yards, 9 TDs)
Hardy's continued dominance with Missouri has been one of the major stories of the season. A season ago, he had 1,351 yards at Louisiana-Monroe, and he's on pace to significantly better that total. He has topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown in each game and is becoming a significant Heisman candidate.