2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 7
There's a new leading rusher in the nation after college football's Week 7. There's still an element of unpredictability here-- including a quarterback joining the nation's top rushers. Here's a rundown of the top 10 FBS rushers after Week 7.
10. Cam Edwards, UConn (101 rushes, 637 yards, 7 TDs)
Edwards is actually tied for 10th with Eastern Michigan's Dontae McMillian, but Edwards has played one fewer game and has less carries. Edwards was off last week, but is a rare multi-year star at his current school. But his 830 yards in 2024 will be eclipsed soon.
9. Blake Horvath, Navy (98 rushes, 640 yards, 8 TDs)
Navy's QB keeps this list from being solely running backs. Horvath is working on a string of four straight 100+ yard rushing performances and has scored a touchdown in every games since Week 1, when he had just two carries against VMI. He has thrown for 980 yards and seven scores through the air this year.
8. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska (105 rushes, 650 yards, 7 TDs)
Johnson is shining in his third season with Nebraska, ripping off 176 yards in 21 carries against Maryland in Week 7. He has at least 65 yards in every game so far.
7. LJ Martin, BYU (101 rushes, 652 yards, 4 TDs)
Martin joins the group with a 162 yard effort on 25 carries against Arizona. That was his fourth 100+ yard game this season. Martin ran for 718 yards despite missing three games due to injury last season.
6. Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State (119 rushes, 667 yards, 3 TDs)
Dubinion had a season-low 56 yards against Georgia State, but has still had an excellent year after transferring over from Arkansas. He has three 100+ yard games already.
5. Justice Haynes, Michigan (95 rushes, 705 yards, 8 TDs)
Haynes had just 51 yards on 10 carries in the loss to USC. That was his first week without 100+ yards and his first week without a touchdown.
4. Robert Henry, Jr., Texas-San Antonio (92 rushes, 730 yards, 8 TDs)
Henry had his second straight subpar game, rushing for 64 yards and a score against Rice. He had 144 or more yards in each of UTSA's first four games of 2025.
3. Hollywood Smothers, NC State (112 rushes, 739 yards, 5 TDs)
Smothers is the only player on this list with seven games played. He had a season-low 46 yards on 12 carries against Notre Dame last week.
2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (115 rushes, 782 yards, 9 TDs)
Likely because Missouri played from behind for much of the day, Hardy had just 12 carries for 52 yards against Alabama. That was his first game under 100 yards and his first game without a touchdown.
1. Cam Cook, Appalachian State (142 rushes, 832 yards, 7 TDs)
Cook soared to the national lead off a 31 carry, 218 yards, and two TD performance in a 29-27 win over Sam Houston State. He's been the nation's most durable back and its most productive. He's been very effective in 2025 with his fourth 120+ yard game already.