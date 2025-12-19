Rueben Bain (EDGE), Miami

Bain is a heavy-handed pass rusher with a polished tool set as he heads toward the NFL. Strong early-season performances had some media members labeling him the de facto top draft prospect. While Miami’s defense has remained effective, it has cooled slightly as the season has progressed. NFL front offices will have differing views on Bain’s projection. He has a stout build with some potential length concerns. Some teams will see Bain as a pass-rushing 3-technique, while others will project him as a three-down edge defender.

Francis Mauigoa (OL), Miami

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) plays his position against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s important to note that football has entered an age of offensive line scarcity. Mauigoa’s consistent play over three seasons at Miami nearly guarantees him a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. In 2025, he emerged as a stalwart pass protector on Carson Beck’s blind side. While Mauigoa may not have ideal tackle size, plenty of teams need guards, and his positional versatility only adds value. His matchup with Texas A&M’s pass rush will be one of the weekend’s highlights.

Cashius Howell (EDGE), Texas A&M

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Howell’s 11.5 sacks in 2024 make him one of the most productive pass rushers in college football. He’s a relentless pass rusher who may begin his NFL career as a third-down impact player, though his overall ceiling is intriguing. Questions will persist about his lack of ideal length and size, but edge rushers who consistently win with bend, as Howell does, are generally a safe bet at the next level.

KC Concepcion (WR), Texas A&M

Slot receivers are an interesting discussion point in a league increasingly leaning on 12 and 13 personnel. Concepcion has the versatility to align anywhere, though his skill set may translate best to quickness-based routes and designed touches at the professional level. The right offensive coaching staff will always value a player with his flexibility and playmaking ability..

Chase Bisontis (OG), Texas A&M

Bisontis was a four-star recruit who has built an NFL-caliber body over three seasons at Texas A&M. His move from tackle to guard resulted in improved pass-protection production within the Aggies’ offense. Still a young player with room to grow, Bisontis should see NFL opportunities given the league-wide shortage at this position and could earn playing time as early as 2026 if he declares.

Akheem Mesidor (EDGE), Miami

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) breaks a tackle from Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

As noted earlier, Miami’s defensive line has given opponents headaches all season. While Bain draws most of the attention, he’s complemented by another impactful rusher in Mesidor. Mesidor is a stout, versatile defender who can slide inside when needed, and in some ways his production has been more consistent than Bain’s in 2025. The primary concern is his age, as he’s in his sixth year of college football. Even so, his steady year-over-year improvement keeps him firmly on NFL radars.