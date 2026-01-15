22-year-old becomes nation's youngest college football coordinator

In the rigid hierarchy of collegiate athletics, experience is often the primary currency used to secure leadership roles. Most aspiring coaches spend their early twenties cutting game film, setting up practice drills, or serving as graduate assistants while hoping for a promotion years down the line. It is almost unheard of for a tactician to skip these developmental steps and land a senior staff position almost immediately after graduation.

Yet one program has decided to bypass standard timelines entirely by handing the keys of a defense to a leader who is the same age as many of the seniors on the roster. The move signals a bold shift in philosophy, in which energy and tactical intelligence are valued over decades of sideline tenure.

This decision creates a unique dynamic in which the person calling the plays is effectively a peer to the athletes executing them.

Such a hiring breaks the conventional mold of program building and signals a new era for this specific team. By placing trust in such a youthful candidate, the head coach is betting that a modern approach to player development can spark an immediate turnaround for a struggling unit.

Nebraska Wesleyan hires Brandon Earp to lead defense

Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Jacob Donohoe officially announced the appointment of Brandon "Bear" Earp as the program's new defensive coordinator. At 22, Earp is believed to be the youngest coordinator currently employed in college football across all NCAA divisions. He arrives in Lincoln tasked with revitalizing a Prairie Wolves squad that struggled significantly during the previous campaign.

Earp joins the Division III program after a successful tenure at Truman State. During his tenure with the Bulldogs, he oversaw linebacker development and coordinated special teams. His contributions helped the team secure a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in over three decades. Under his guidance, the kickoff return and punt coverage squads ranked as the best statistical units in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Brandon "Bear" Earp joins the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves (Division III) as defensive coordinator. | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to his stint at Truman State, Earp built his resume at Tyler Junior College in Texas. This stop served as the initial connecting point between him and Donohoe. The two worked on the same staff as Tyler captured a regular-season conference title in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. That defense led the nation in sacks and featured the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Donohoe highlighted Earp’s intelligence and enthusiasm as primary factors in the decision to bring him to Nebraska. The head coach noted that these specific traits distinguish Earp from his peers despite his youth.

The new coordinator faces a substantial challenge immediately. The Prairie Wolves finished with a 1-9 record last season. The defensive unit allowed more than 30 points in six contests and over 60 points in a particularly lopsided defeat.

The Smithfield, North Carolina native is an Appalachian State University graduate. He has a reputation for detailed preparation and for connecting with student-athletes on a personal level.

Read more on College Football HQ