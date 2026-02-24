College Football Sees Third Quarterback File Eligibility Lawsuit Against NCAA

Another prominent college football quarterback has joined the trend in directly challenging the NCAA to earn more eligibility and is taking his case to court.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris has filed suit against the NCAA in the hopes of earning what would be his seventh season of eligibility in time for the 2026 college football season, according to multiple reports.

Morris took the notable legal step against the NCAA after the body formally denied his request for another season of eligibility back in early January.

QB joins a prominent club

By doing so, the 25-year-old quarterback became the third signal caller in college football to confront the NCAA on legal grounds this offseason to earn more eligibility, joining Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss and Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar.

So far, those efforts stand at .500 after Chambliss won his argument in a Mississippi court, scoring a preliminary injunction, and looks poised to suit up for the Rebels again in 2026.

On the other side, Aguilar had his request denied by a judge in Knoxville last week.

The injunction granted to Chambliss makes him eligible to play for Ole Miss next season while the lawsuit is fully litigated. The NCAA can appeal that decision.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shakes hands with members of his legal team after the hearing of Chambliss in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his decision in Chambliss’ favor, Judge Robert Whitwell said the NCAA had “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” when it denied the Rebels quarterback a medical redshirt in 2022, when he dealt with respiratory issues at Ferris State.

Whitwell’s decision prevents the NCAA from stopping Chambliss from taking part in football activities in 2026 until the case is fully decided, a timeframe that could last through the season.

Vols' QB not as lucky

Conversely, the argument made by Aguilar that his junior college experience should not count towards his NCAA eligibility fell on deaf ears in a Tennessee court.

Aguilar played seven years in college football, but just three seasons at NCAA member institutions.

The NCAA allows for players to compete for four seasons within five years, counting junior college seasons towards that time, even though JUCOs are not in the NCAA.

As a result, Aguilar will not return to play for Tennessee in 2026 and will instead enter the NFL Draft.

Where things stand for Morris

Morris argues in his complaint that the NCAA should have given him a medical redshirt for the 2022 season, citing mental and physical conditions.

The quarterback suffered a knee injury in the season opener when playing for TCU that year, and said he suffered mental health issues because of the ailment.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said late last year that the school petitioned the NCAA to award Morris a seventh season of eligibility for him to start for the Cavaliers in 2026.

Now it’s up to Morris’ lawyers to argue for his right to return to Virginia, which he helped lead to an ACC Championship Game appearance this past season.

Morris had 3,000 yards passing with 16 touchdowns while completing nearly 65 percent of his pass attempts after transferring to Virginia from North Texas last offseason.