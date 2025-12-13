$29 million college football coach surges as favorite to replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan

Michigan began the week coming off a 9–3 regular season, with a Citrus Bowl matchup against No. 13 Texas on December 31 looming.

Instead, an internal investigation and a subsequent arrest that led to criminal charges left the Wolverines without head coach Sherrone Moore, forcing the athletic department into a high-stakes national search for his successor.

Moore, hired Jan. 26, 2024, and elevated from Michigan’s staff, completed two seasons as Michigan’s head coach with a record of 18-8.

Several names have circulated in the wake of Moore’s dismissal, but few have drawn more immediate attention than Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who, according to Kalshi, emerged as the market favorite with a 58% implied probability to land the Michigan job.

This puts him well ahead of Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer (19%), Washington’s Jedd Fisch (13%), and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (3%).

NEW: Kenny Dillingham has surged to a 58% chance on Kalshi to be the next head coach of Michigan Football. pic.twitter.com/bi5vATin0M — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) December 13, 2025

Dillingham’s Sun Devils rose from a 3-9 debut season to an 11-3, Big 12-championship campaign in 2024, then followed it with another solid 8-4 finish in 2025 despite losing former four-star quarterback Sam Leavitt midway through the year.

At just 34, the Arizona State alumnus has already rebuilt his alma mater into a conference champion and College Football Playoff participant, helping explain why his name has emerged as a focal point in both media coverage and prediction markets.

After that breakout 2024 season, Arizona State extended Dillingham through 2029, raising his 2025 base salary to $5.8 million as part of a $29 million agreement.

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NCAA transfer portal rule changes moved the primary window to Jan. 2-16 and limited the special window after coaching changes to 15 days, beginning five days after a new hire is announced, giving Michigan a clear incentive to move quickly to retain players and recruits.

That timetable, combined with the expectation to uphold the championship standard Moore inherited, has accelerated Michigan’s process, with a decision expected within the coming weeks.

